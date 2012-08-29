* Stock indexes give up early gains as oil price edges down
* Sberbank outperforms on results, privatisation hopes
* Lower oil price, debt repayments, taking toll on rouble
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Weaker oil prices dragged Russia's stock indexes
lower on Wednesday, overcoming positive second quarter financial results from
the country's top lender Sberbank.
Trade remained light, with investors awaiting possible monetary stimulus
steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 0820 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX
index had fallen by 0.1 percent to 1449.6 points, while the
dollar-denominated RTS had fallen by 0.5 percent to 1421.1 points.
Both indexes edged upwards in early trading, but eased back during the
morning, weighed down by a weakening oil price. Brent futures fell below
$112 per barrel after signs that Hurricane Isaac will spare U.S. oil facilities.
Market sentiment was nevertheless helped by the publication of financial
results by Sberbank, the blue chip state savings bank, which showed the bank
beating analysts' forecasts with a second quarter net profit of 83.1 billion
roubles ($2.6 billion).
Shares in Sberbank itself marginally outperformed, rising by 0.1 percent.
This follows an 1.7 percent rise on Tuesday in anticipation of the results.
In a Wednesday morning note, analysts at VTB Capital said that investor
interest in the stock was being driven by expectations that the results would be
followed "very soon" by an announcement on the privatisation of a 7.6 percent
stake in Sberbank.
Shares in steelmaker Severstal were up 0.3 percent, despite the
publication of second quarter results which showed a slide in earnings,
disappointing forecasts.
Second-tier corporate results published on Wednesday, by retailer M.Video
and drug-maker Pharmstandard, also came slightly below analysts' forecasts.
Despite the slew of corporate results, analysts said that investors in
Russian stocks are presently more focused on international drivers, especially
the speech of Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that may signal
fresh monetary stimulus, leading to limited trading.
The weaker oil price saw the rouble lose further ground on Wednesday. At
0820 GMT it had shed 0.4 percent against the dollar to 32.16, and
0.3 percent against the euro to 40.36, falling 0.4 percent to
35.85 against the euro-dollar currency basket.
The rouble has weakened in recent days, departing from its usual pattern at
the end of the month, as major companies stock up on foreign currency to pay
annual dividends and redeem $14 billion in foreign debts falling due in
September.
Russian Latest Net % % Change on
Markets Change Change year
STOCKS
MICEX 1449.55 -1.26 -0.09 3.37
RTS 1421.13 -7.75 -0.54 2.84
London ADRs 823.14 -2.60 -0.31 5.74
Emrg Mkt 956.11 -0.65 -0.07 4.33
Indx
MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000PU 764.11 -3.18 -0.41 3.71
>
Sberbank 94.59 0.11 0.12 19.95
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.11 -5.21
Gazprom 156.17 -0.33 -0.21 -8.83
LUKOIL 1883.80 2.80 0.15 10.65
Rostelecom 125.95 0.71 0.57 -17.14
Dollar/Roub <RUBUTSTN=MCX 32.16 0.14 0.44 0.04
e
Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN=MCX 40.36 0.12 0.29 -3.31
Rouble 35.85 0.13 0.37 -1.68
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.85 7.82 0.22 7.60
10-yr bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5.20 5.70 5.60
rate
All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Katya Golubkova)