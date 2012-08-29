* Stock indexes give up early gains as oil price edges down * Sberbank outperforms on results, privatisation hopes * Lower oil price, debt repayments, taking toll on rouble By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Aug 29 Weaker oil prices dragged Russia's stock indexes lower on Wednesday, overcoming positive second quarter financial results from the country's top lender Sberbank. Trade remained light, with investors awaiting possible monetary stimulus steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 0820 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had fallen by 0.1 percent to 1449.6 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had fallen by 0.5 percent to 1421.1 points. Both indexes edged upwards in early trading, but eased back during the morning, weighed down by a weakening oil price. Brent futures fell below $112 per barrel after signs that Hurricane Isaac will spare U.S. oil facilities. Market sentiment was nevertheless helped by the publication of financial results by Sberbank, the blue chip state savings bank, which showed the bank beating analysts' forecasts with a second quarter net profit of 83.1 billion roubles ($2.6 billion). Shares in Sberbank itself marginally outperformed, rising by 0.1 percent. This follows an 1.7 percent rise on Tuesday in anticipation of the results. In a Wednesday morning note, analysts at VTB Capital said that investor interest in the stock was being driven by expectations that the results would be followed "very soon" by an announcement on the privatisation of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank. Shares in steelmaker Severstal were up 0.3 percent, despite the publication of second quarter results which showed a slide in earnings, disappointing forecasts. Second-tier corporate results published on Wednesday, by retailer M.Video and drug-maker Pharmstandard, also came slightly below analysts' forecasts. Despite the slew of corporate results, analysts said that investors in Russian stocks are presently more focused on international drivers, especially the speech of Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that may signal fresh monetary stimulus, leading to limited trading. The weaker oil price saw the rouble lose further ground on Wednesday. At 0820 GMT it had shed 0.4 percent against the dollar to 32.16, and 0.3 percent against the euro to 40.36, falling 0.4 percent to 35.85 against the euro-dollar currency basket. The rouble has weakened in recent days, departing from its usual pattern at the end of the month, as major companies stock up on foreign currency to pay annual dividends and redeem $14 billion in foreign debts falling due in September. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1449.55 -1.26 -0.09 3.37 RTS 1421.13 -7.75 -0.54 2.84 London ADRs 823.14 -2.60 -0.31 5.74 Emrg Mkt 956.11 -0.65 -0.07 4.33 Indx MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000PU 764.11 -3.18 -0.41 3.71 > Sberbank 94.59 0.11 0.12 19.95 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.11 -5.21 Gazprom 156.17 -0.33 -0.21 -8.83 LUKOIL 1883.80 2.80 0.15 10.65 Rostelecom 125.95 0.71 0.57 -17.14 Dollar/Roub <RUBUTSTN=MCX 32.16 0.14 0.44 0.04 e Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN=MCX 40.36 0.12 0.29 -3.31 Rouble 35.85 0.13 0.37 -1.68 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.85 7.82 0.22 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.20 5.70 5.60 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Katya Golubkova)