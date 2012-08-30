* Rouble eases across the board * Fed expectations, risk aversion weigh * Players cite FX buying to redeem debts * Stock indexes down, earnings season in focus By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 30 The rouble weakened to a five-week low in early trade on Thursday, bruised by globally increased risk aversion and local demand for foreign currencies linked to obligations to pay off debts and interest in converting dividends. Russian stock indexes also nodded lower, following a sell-off in Asian markets driven by diminished hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce measures to support the economy this Friday. By 0700 GMT, the rouble shed 0.3 percent to 32.28 versus the dollar and eased 0.41 percent to 35.98 against the euro-dollar basket , the level last seen on July 25. "A substantial slide in Asian shares along with waiting for a 'miracle' from the Fed will both play against the rouble today," analysts at ING said in a note. Versus the euro, the rouble gave up 0.5 percent to 40.51, its weakest since early July. "Buyers of foreign currencies are still in the market and this pushes the basket higher. But I don't exclude selling of foreign currencies either so the market volatility is set to increase in the last two days of the month," said a dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow. The rouble retained support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. On the flip side, the rouble remains under pressure from foreign investors' interest in converting rouble-denominated dividends. Banks and companies also buy foreign currencies to redeem around $14 billion of foreign debt in September, according to the central bank data. In the stock market, the rouble-traded MICEX index fell 0.8 percent to 1,425.8 points and its dollar-traded peer RTS was down 1.2 percent at 1,393.6 points. Players were closely watching the earnings season. Shares in Rostelecom fell 1.1 percent after the state-controlled telecoms operator reported a 3 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit. In London, Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz saw a 1.3 percent rise after reporting a first half net loss, while Polyus Gold climbed 0.4 percent up after more than doubling its six-month profit. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1425.76 -11.38 -0.79 1.68 RTS 1393.57 -16.59 -1.18 0.85 London ADRs 818.92 -6.82 -0.83 5.20 Emrg Mkt Indx 947.18 -5.73 -0.60 3.36 MSCI Russia 751.26 -7.67 -1.01 1.97 Sberbank 93.82 -0.72 -0.76 18.97 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.35 -7.67 Gazprom 154.68 -1.32 -0.85 -9.70 LUKOIL 1858.10 -13.90 -0.74 9.14 Rostelecom 124.08 -1.39 -1.11 -18.37 Dollar/Rouble 32.28 0.11 0.33 0.42 Euro/Rouble 40.51 0.20 0.48 -2.94 Rouble basket 35.98 0.15 0.41 -1.31 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.84 7.81 0.12 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.40 5.90 5.35 All data taken from Reuters at 0700 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)