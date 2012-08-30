* Rouble eases across the board
* Fed expectations, risk aversion weigh
* Players cite FX buying to redeem debts
* Stock indexes down, earnings season in focus
By Andrey Ostroukh
MOSCOW, Aug 30 The rouble weakened to a five-week low in early
trade on Thursday, bruised by globally increased risk aversion and local demand
for foreign currencies linked to obligations to pay off debts and interest in
converting dividends.
Russian stock indexes also nodded lower, following a sell-off in Asian
markets driven by diminished hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce
measures to support the economy this Friday.
By 0700 GMT, the rouble shed 0.3 percent to 32.28 versus the dollar
and eased 0.41 percent to 35.98 against the euro-dollar basket
, the level last seen on July 25.
"A substantial slide in Asian shares along with waiting for a 'miracle' from
the Fed will both play against the rouble today," analysts at ING said in a
note.
Versus the euro, the rouble gave up 0.5 percent to 40.51, its
weakest since early July.
"Buyers of foreign currencies are still in the market and this pushes the
basket higher. But I don't exclude selling of foreign currencies either so the
market volatility is set to increase in the last two days of the month," said a
dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow.
The rouble retained support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt
export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros to meet local liabilities.
On the flip side, the rouble remains under pressure from foreign investors'
interest in converting rouble-denominated dividends. Banks and companies also
buy foreign currencies to redeem around $14 billion of foreign debt in
September, according to the central bank data.
In the stock market, the rouble-traded MICEX index fell 0.8 percent
to 1,425.8 points and its dollar-traded peer RTS was down 1.2 percent at
1,393.6 points.
Players were closely watching the earnings season. Shares in Rostelecom
fell 1.1 percent after the state-controlled telecoms operator reported
a 3 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit.
In London, Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz saw a 1.3 percent rise
after reporting a first half net loss, while Polyus Gold climbed 0.4 percent up
after more than doubling its six-month profit.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change year-to-date
STOCKS
MICEX 1425.76 -11.38 -0.79 1.68
RTS 1393.57 -16.59 -1.18 0.85
London ADRs 818.92 -6.82 -0.83 5.20
Emrg Mkt Indx 947.18 -5.73 -0.60 3.36
MSCI Russia 751.26 -7.67 -1.01 1.97
Sberbank 93.82 -0.72 -0.76 18.97
VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.35 -7.67
Gazprom 154.68 -1.32 -0.85 -9.70
LUKOIL 1858.10 -13.90 -0.74 9.14
Rostelecom 124.08 -1.39 -1.11 -18.37
Dollar/Rouble 32.28 0.11 0.33 0.42
Euro/Rouble 40.51 0.20 0.48 -2.94
Rouble basket 35.98 0.15 0.41 -1.31
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 7.84 7.81 0.12 7.60
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.40 5.90 5.35
All data taken from Reuters at 0700 GMT
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing
by Katya Golubkova)