* Rouble eases across the board
* Fed expectations, risk aversion weigh
* Players cite FX buying to redeem debts
* Stock indexes down, earnings season in focus
By Andrey Ostroukh
MOSCOW, Aug 30 The rouble weakened to a
seven-week low on Thursday, bruised by investor caution ahead of
key central bank meetings and local demand for foreign
currencies linked to obligations to pay off debts and interest
in converting dividends.
Russian stock indexes also nodded lower, tracking a sell-off
in Europe driven by diminished hopes that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will announce measures to support the economy.
By 1427 GMT, the rouble shed one percent to 32.51 versus the
dollar and also eased by one percent to 36.21
against the euro-dollar basket, the level last seen on
July 11.
"The reason behind the ongoing weakening in the rouble is
locally increased demand for foreign currencies," said Ivan
Sinelnikov at Gazprombank.
Dealers say foreign investors are seen converting
rouble-denominated dividends, while banks and companies also
bought foreign currencies to redeem around $14 billion of
foreign debt in September, according to central bank data.
Versus the euro, the rouble gave up one percent to 40.72
, its weakest since early July.
The rouble also fell as investors were avoiding risky assets
ahead of a widely awaited speech by the Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke due at Jackson Hole on Friday and the European Central
Bank meeting on Sept. 6.
"Capital does not like uncertainty resulting from upcoming
events, and eventually many (investors) are ditching emerging
currencies. The rouble is not the only one," analysts at Nordea
said in a note.
The rouble's slide, however, was tamed by month-end tax
payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert
dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. The central bank's
forex interventions were also limiting losses in the rouble.
"The central bank is intervening (in) the forex market in a
very limited way... But the fact that the rouble is being
supported could locally cool down the sellers (of the rouble),"
Nordea analysts said.
On the stock market, the rouble-traded MICEX index
fell 0.5 percent to 1,429.5 points and its dollar-traded peer
RTS was down 1.6 percent at 1,387.8 points.
"Since the S&P 500 index is hovering around 1,400 points all
ideas have disappeared from the market. All assets are trading
sideways and I don't think something will change tomorrow," said
Igor Maximov at TCB Capital.
Players are closely watching the earnings season. Shares in
Rostelecom were down 0.2 percent after the
state-controlled telecoms operator reported a 3 percent rise in
its second-quarter net profit.
In London, Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz saw a
2.3 percent fall after reporting a first half net loss, while
Polyus Gold climbed 0.9 percent after more than doubling its
six-month profit.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change year-to-date
STOCKS
MICEX 1429.52 -7.62 -0.53 1.95
RTS 1387.83 -22.33 -1.58 0.43
London ADRs 804.89 -14.03 -1.71 3.40
Emrg Mkt Indx 945.08 -7.83 -0.82 3.13
MSCI Russia 747.26 -11.67 -1.54 1.43
Sberbank 93.42 -1.11 -1.17 18.46
VTB 0.05 -0.00 -2.15 -9.36
Gazprom 155.10 -0.90 -0.58 -9.46
LUKOIL 1874.60 2.60 0.14 10.11
Rostelecom 125.28 -0.19 -0.15 -17.58
Dollar/Rouble 32.51 0.34 1.04 1.13
Euro/Rouble 40.72 0.41 1.01 -2.43
Rouble basket 36.21 0.37 1.03 -0.70
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 7.86 7.82 0.02 7.60
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.29 5.79 5.35
All data taken from Reuters at 1427 GMT
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; editing by Stephen Nisbet)