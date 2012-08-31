* Russian markets rally 0.6 pct ahead of Bernanke speech * Nomos Bank shares up 17 percent on takeover bid * Lukoil to report second quarter earnings By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian stocks and the rouble edged up on Friday morning after several days of falls, helped by a stronger oil price, and ahead of a key speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke that may clarify the Fed's intentions. At 0904 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 0.6 percent to 1438.2 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index had gained 0.6 percent to 1392.2 points. Russian markets are clawing backing some ground after a lacklustre few days, which have seen the MICEX lose 1.1 percent and the RTS lose 3.2 percent since the beginning of the week. Investors globally have grown more pessimistic about the prospects of a fresh round of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, which may revive risk appetitite and boost the price of commodities such as oil, Russia's main export. The price of oil edged up above $113 on Friday morning , helping Russian stocks. With markets continuing to await Bernanke's speech, Russian analysts were cautious about possible positive implications for Russian assets, noting that slowing global growth and strains in the euro zone will continue to weigh on risk appetite even if the Fed moves to loosen policy. "However, despite the pessimism about the prospects for growth of the global economy, commodity prices remain high, which should support the Russian market at its present levels," Alemar analyst Vasily Konuzin said in a note. Moscow-listed shares in Nomos Bank surged by 17 percent on Friday morning, after Russian investment group Otkritie announced a takeover offer for 100 percent of Nomos Bank's shares. The market awaited U.S. GAAP financial results by no. 2 oil producer LUKOIL. A Reuters analysts' poll has forecast a 25 percent decrease in the company's second quarter net profit, due to be published on Friday. The rouble was little changed on Friday, after hitting its lowest level for seven weeks on Thursday. At 0904 GMT the rouble was up 0.05 percent against the dollar to 32.56, down 0.1 percent against the euro to 40.78, and down one point to 36.26 against the euro-dollar basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1438.16 8.34 0.58 2.56 RTS 1392.22 7.96 0.58 0.75 London 808.06 3.15 0.39 3.80 ADRs Emrg Mkt 945.34 0.95 0.10 3.16 Indx MSCI 750.37 4.67 0.63 1.85 Russia Sberbank 93.67 0.18 0.19 18.78 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.36 -8.96 Gazprom 156.45 1.38 0.89 -8.67 LUKOIL 1883.00 10.20 0.54 10.60 Rosteleco 125.49 0.64 0.51 -17.44 Dollar/Ro 32.56 -0.02 -0.05 1.29 ble Euro/Roub 40.78 0.04 0.09 -2.31 e Rouble 36.26 0.01 0.02 -0.56 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.85 7.84 0.12 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 4.30 4.80 5.30 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0904 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush)