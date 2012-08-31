* Russian markets rally 0.6 pct ahead of Bernanke speech
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian stocks and the rouble
edged up on Friday morning after several days of falls, helped
by a stronger oil price, and ahead of a key speech by U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke that may clarify the Fed's
intentions.
At 0904 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had
risen by 0.6 percent to 1438.2 points, while the
dollar-denominated RTS index had gained 0.6 percent to
1392.2 points.
Russian markets are clawing backing some ground after a
lacklustre few days, which have seen the MICEX lose 1.1 percent
and the RTS lose 3.2 percent since the beginning of the week.
Investors globally have grown more pessimistic about the
prospects of a fresh round of monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve, which may revive risk appetitite and boost the price of
commodities such as oil, Russia's main export.
The price of oil edged up above $113 on Friday morning
, helping Russian stocks.
With markets continuing to await Bernanke's speech, Russian
analysts were cautious about possible positive implications for
Russian assets, noting that slowing global growth and strains in
the euro zone will continue to weigh on risk appetite even if
the Fed moves to loosen policy.
"However, despite the pessimism about the prospects for
growth of the global economy, commodity prices remain high,
which should support the Russian market at its present levels,"
Alemar analyst Vasily Konuzin said in a note.
Moscow-listed shares in Nomos Bank surged by 17
percent on Friday morning, after Russian investment group
Otkritie announced a takeover offer for 100 percent of Nomos
Bank's shares.
The market awaited U.S. GAAP financial results by no. 2 oil
producer LUKOIL. A Reuters analysts' poll has forecast
a 25 percent decrease in the company's second quarter net
profit, due to be published on Friday.
The rouble was little changed on Friday, after hitting its
lowest level for seven weeks on Thursday.
At 0904 GMT the rouble was up 0.05 percent against the
dollar to 32.56, down 0.1 percent against the
euro to 40.78, and down one point to 36.26
against the euro-dollar basket.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1438.16 8.34 0.58 2.56
RTS 1392.22 7.96 0.58 0.75
London 808.06 3.15 0.39 3.80
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 945.34 0.95 0.10 3.16
Indx
MSCI 750.37 4.67 0.63 1.85
Russia
Sberbank 93.67 0.18 0.19 18.78
VTB 0.05 0.00 0.36 -8.96
Gazprom 156.45 1.38 0.89 -8.67
LUKOIL 1883.00 10.20 0.54 10.60
Rosteleco 125.49 0.64 0.51 -17.44
Dollar/Ro 32.56 -0.02 -0.05 1.29
ble
Euro/Roub 40.78 0.04 0.09 -2.31
e
Rouble 36.26 0.01 0.02 -0.56
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.85 7.84 0.12 7.60
10-yr
bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 4.30 4.80 5.30
rate
(Reporting by Jason Bush)