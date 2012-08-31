* Rouble firms on profit taking after falling for several days * U.S. Fed fails to set direction for the market * Stocks mixed; Nomos Bank up 12 percent on takeover bid * Lukoil underperforms after poor Q2 results (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 31 The rouble firmed on Friday after several days of falls, helped by a stronger oil price, while shares were mixed as a speech by the Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke had little impact on the local market. At 1343 GMT the rouble gained 0.6 percent to 32.38, bouncing off 32.65, its weakest since early August hit earlier in the session. Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 40.77 and it firmed 0.3 percent to 36.15 against the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market. "Investors trimmed long positions in foreign currencies after a rapid rise in the dollar and the basket overnight," said a dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow. Players were also wary of carrying positions over the long weekend as the U.S. market will be closed for a Labour day on Monday, the dealer said. A recovery in Brent crude futures above $113.5 per barrel supported the rouble, which meanwhile lost support from month-end tax payments that had prompted exporters to convert dollars and euro to meet local liabilities. Russian banks and companies will have to repay around $14 billion in foreign debt in September, according to the central bank data, creating demand for foreign currencies. By the end of the year, however, the rouble is likely to remain relatively steady, finishing 2012 at 32.25 versus the dollar and 40.10 against the euro, the latest Reuters monthly poll showed. In the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index climbed 0.35 higher to 1,389.1 points after five days of losses while its rouble-based peer MICEX shed 0.3 percent to 1,424.94 points. Players say the market lacks momentum. Bernanke's widely awaited speech HAD only increased uncertainty. The Fed chairman said on Friday the U.S. economy faced daunting challenges and that progress reducing unemployment had been too slow, but he stopped short of providing a clear signal of further monetary policy easing. "No one in the market has a clear understanding of what to do next. A signal is much needed and Bernanke did not provide such a signal today," said Andrey Kukk, chief trader at Uralsib. "But there is a chance that someone among big investors will decide to increase exposure to stocks, thus towing the market. I think a move higher is more probable than a decline." Moscow-listed shares in Nomos Bank surged by 12 percent after Russian investment group Otkritie announced an offer for all of Nomos Bank. Nomos is due to report second quarter results on Monday. Russia's no. 2 oil producer LUKOIL underperformed the market, losing 1.9 percent after it reported a 69 percent slump in its second quarter net profit. Russian Latest Net % Change % Change Markets Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1424.94 -4.88 -0.34 1.62 RTS 1389.08 4.82 0.35 0.52 London ADRs 806.30 1.39 0.17 3.58 Emrg Mkt Indx 948.02 3.63 0.38 3.45 MSCI Russia 750.17 4.47 0.60 1.82 Sberbank 93.41 -0.08 -0.09 18.45 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.23 -9.08 Gazprom 156.86 1.79 1.15 -8.43 LUKOIL 1837.30 -35.50 -1.90 7.92 Rostelecom 124.00 -0.85 -0.68 -18.42 Dollar/Rouble 32.38 -0.21 -0.63 0.71 Euro/Rouble 40.77 0.03 0.07 -2.32 Rouble basket 36.15 -0.10 -0.27 -0.85 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.84 7.81 0.17 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.79 5.29 5.30 All data taken from Reuters at 1434 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by John Stonestreet)