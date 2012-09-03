* Russian stock indexes edge up as oil hits two-week high * Lack of reform weighs on stock market - Citibank * Rouble edges lower By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sep 3 - Russian stocks edged higher on Monday morning, helped by firm oil prices and the buoyant mood on global markets after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke left the door open to more monetary stimulus in a speech on Friday. At 0745 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 0.6 percent to 1432.0 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had gained 0.5 percent to 1396.7 points. Russian stocks are being supported by a firming of the oil price since the end of last week. On Monday morning Brent hovered around $114.5 per barrel , a two-week high, as investors anticipate a fresh round of monetary stimulus by central banks. "Today's statistics from China have convinced investors that a new round of global quantitative easing is practically inevitable," Alemar analyst Vasily Konuzin said in a morning note, referring to weak monthly Chinese manufacturing data. Russia's stock market nevertheless remains 40 percent discounted to its traditional correlation with the oil price, reflecting investor pessimism over the pace of reform in the country, analysts at Citibank said in a research report on Monday. "The market is, in our view, priced for little or no reform at present," the Citibank analysts wrote, in a pessimistic report that characterised President Vladimir Putin's squeeze on political opposition, and backtracking on plans for privatisation and economic liberalisation, as a "counter-reformation". Shares in mid-sized Russian oil producer Bashneft rose 2.6 percent on Monday morning, despite the company reporting a sharp fall in second quarter net profit. The rise followed a report in Russian newspaper RBK Daily that the government might change its mind over its decision to revoke Bashneft's licence for the large Trebs and Titov oil field. The rouble was little changed but resumed its recent downward trend, falling by 0.05 percent to 32.37 against the dollar, and by 0.1 percent to 40.72 against the euro, leaving it down 0.08 percent to 36.13 against the euro-dollar currency basket. The rouble traditionally weakens during the autumn, because of seasonally high capital outflows. In September, Russian companies and banks are due to repay some $14 billion in foreign debts. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1431.96 9.05 0.64 2.12 RTS 1396.72 7.00 0.50 1.07 London ADRs 811.41 5.21 0.65 4.23 Emrg Mkt 952.45 5.12 0.54 3.94 Indx MSCI Russia 754.28 3.05 0.41 2.38 Sberbank 94.04 0.88 0.94 19.25 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.66 -8.40 Gazprom 157.76 0.36 0.23 -7.90 LUKOIL 1844.30 6.90 0.38 8.33 Rostelecom 123.55 0.10 0.08 -18.72 Dollar/Roub 32.37 0.02 0.05 0.68 e Euro/Rouble 40.72 0.04 0.10 -2.44 Rouble 36.13 0.03 0.08 -0.92 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.86 7.83 0.06 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 4.29 4.79 5.15 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0745 GMT (Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Heavens)