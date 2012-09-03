* Russian stock indexes edge up as oil hits two-week high * Lack of reform weighs on stock market - Citibank * Rouble stable in light trade (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian stocks edged higher on Monday, helped by firm oil prices and the buoyant mood on global markets after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke left the door open to more monetary stimulus in a speech on Friday. As of 1430 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 1.3 percent to 1,440.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had gained 1.2 percent to 1,406.0 points. Russian stocks are being supported by a firming of the oil price since the end of last week. On Monday, Brent rose above $115 per barrel, a two-week high, as investors anticipate a fresh round of monetary stimulus by central banks. Russia's stock market remains 40 percent discounted to its traditional correlation with the oil price, reflecting investor pessimism over the pace of reform in the country, analysts at Citibank said in a research report on Monday. "The market is, in our view, priced for little or no reform at present," the Citibank analysts wrote, in a pessimistic report that characterised President Vladimir Putin's squeeze on political opposition, and backtracking on plans for privatisation and economic liberalisation, as a "counter-reformation". Global risk perception also weighs on the Russian market, with investors watching the Fed and European Central Bank closely. "On the one hand, investors are sceptical about regulators' ability to get the situation under control," said Vladimir Chkhikvadze, chief sales-trader at JM Morgan in Moscow. "On the other hand, there is understanding that Western central banks possess enough tools to support the financial system. That's why players are in no rush to sell stocks and take short positions," he said. Shares in Nomos Bank, one of a few listed non-state Russian banks, were up 0.9 percent after the lender reported a 51 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit. Mid-sized Russian oil producer Bashneft outperformed by rising 3.3 percent, despite the company reporting a sharp fall in second-quarter net profit. The rise followed a report in Russian newspaper RBK Daily that the government might change its mind over its decision to revoke Bashneft's licence for the large Trebs and Titov oil field. The rouble was little changed in light trade as players were wary of building new positions on a day when U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday. The trading volume in the dollar-rouble section with settlements "for tomorrow" stood at $2.8 billion 30 minutes before the session end compared to average volumes of above $6 billion. Versus the dollar, the rouble was steady at 32.35 against the dollar, and at 0.1 percent to 40.68 against the euro. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble stood at 36.10 . The rouble traditionally weakens during the autumn because of seasonally high capital outflows. In September, Russian companies and banks are due to repay some $14 billion in foreign debts. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1440.93 18.02 1.27 2.76 RTS 1405.81 16.09 1.16 1.73 London ADRs 816.23 10.03 1.24 4.85 Emrg Mkt Indx 952.29 4.96 0.52 3.92 MSCI Russia 758.63 7.40 0.99 2.97 Sberbank 94.32 1.16 1.25 19.60 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.77 -8.30 Gazprom 158.27 0.87 0.55 -7.61 LUKOIL 1860.30 22.90 1.25 9.27 Rostelecom 125.29 1.84 1.49 -17.57 Dollar/Rouble 32.35 -0.01 -0.02 0.61 Euro/Rouble 40.68 0.00 0.00 -2.53 Rouble basket 36.10 -0.00 -0.01 -1.01 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.83 7.81 0.26 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.40 4.90 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 1430 GMT (Writing by Jason Bush and Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)