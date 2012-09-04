* Rouble up across the board * Hope for more ECB measures boosts risk appetite * Stocks slightly up, Russian players ready for London listing By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 4 The rouble firmed in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by rising oil prices and a global increase in risk appetite on hopes that the European Central Bank this week will reveal new measures to ease debt strains in the euro zone. By 0741 GMT, the rouble gained 0.8 percent to 32.11 versus the dollar , heading away from its weakest since early August of 32.65 hit last week. Against the euro, the rouble firmed 0.3 percent to 40.52 and strengthened 0.6 percent to 35.90 against the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's gauge of the currency market. "The rouble is supported by oil prices and by an improving situation in the external market, particularly thanks to hopes that the ECB and European officials will make active steps to stabilise the markets," said Anton Zakharov, an analyst at Promsvyazbank. Brent crude futures climbed towards $116 per barrel two days before the widely-awaited ECB meeting where its President Mario Draghi is expected to announce some details of a new debt-buying scheme to help deeply indebted euro zone states. "Buying of foreign currencies that was seen in August ahead of debt redemptions may have halted, easing downside pressure on the rouble," Zakharov said, adding that the rouble's first technical target is a level of 32.05 per dollar. Analysts said that was the lower boundary of a band in which the rouble hovered in June and July. According to the central bank data, banks and companies will have to repay around $14 billion in foreign debt in September. Further dynamics in the rouble on Tuesday will depend on internal flows, and volatility is set to increase after the U.S. market opens after a three-day weekend, said a dealer at a major Russian bank. The rouble-traded MICEX stock index was flat at 1,439.4 by 0741 GMT while its dollar-based peer RTS climbed 0.7 percent to 1,415.3 points, recovering for the third day in a row after a steep fall. "Until there is major news, no substantial swings in the Russian stock markets are expected and the MICEX index will remain at its usual levels," analysts at Alor said in a note. As a sign of improvement in global stock market conditions, two Russian entities have applied for permission to list shares in London. MegaFon, Russia's leading mobile phone operator, had been eyeing the float of a 20 percent stake which could be worth as much as $4 billion, while the country's No.11 lender Promsvyazbank asked the regulator to approve the listing of up to 25 percent of its shares in London in the form of global depositary receipts (GDR). Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1439.42 0.11 0.01 2.65 RTS 1415.30 9.26 0.66 2.42 London ADRs 821.34 6.01 0.74 5.51 Emrg Mkt Indx 952.24 -0.59 -0.06 3.91 MSCI Russia 762.98 5.10 0.67 3.56 Sberbank 94.41 0.33 0.35 19.72 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.07 -8.40 Gazprom 157.84 -0.28 -0.18 -7.86 LUKOIL 1863.80 5.20 0.28 9.47 Rostelecom 125.65 0.20 0.16 -17.34 Dollar/Rouble 32.11 -0.26 -0.79 -0.10 Euro/Rouble 40.52 -0.13 -0.33 -2.92 Rouble basket 35.90 -0.20 -0.55 -1.55 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.83 7.77 0.00 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.50 5.00 4.45 All data taken from Reuters at 0741 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Stephen Nisbet)