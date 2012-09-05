* Rouble eases, lower oil prices weigh

* ECB in focus, players minimise risks - analysts

* Stocks down, pressured by weak companies results

MOSCOW, Sept 5 The rouble weakened on Wednesday, dragged down by sliding oil prices and renewed worries about the global economy, while stocks inched down, pressured by weak corporate financial results.

By 0922 GMT, the rouble had fallen 0.3 percent to 32.41 versus the dollar but gained 0.1 percent to 40.58 against the euro.

Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 36.07 <RUS=, remaining in the range where the central bank sells a few dozen million dollars a day to limit pressure on the rouble,

"No reasons for the rouble to firm are in place today," analysts at ING said in a note, referring to weak economic data from Australia and China and mounting uncertainty ahead of the European Central Bank meeting.

Data on Wednesday showed that Australian export prices fell in the second quarter on the back of lower commodity prices and the economic slowdown in China.

ECB president Mario Draghi will give a speech on Thursday and is widely expected to announce some details of a new debt-buying scheme to help deeply indebted euro zone states.

Analysts at Rosbank said in a research note that players are closing short positions in foreign currencies to minimize possible risks ahead of the ECB statement.

The "optimistic mood about the rouble could also been dispelled by Deputy Economy Minister who said that a weaker rouble won't harm the economy," ING said.

Russia's Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Tuesday that in the mid-term, one should expect periods of rouble weakening which could play into hands of local producers.

A decline in Brent crude price below $114 per barrel from nearly $116 earlier this week took a toll on all asset classes in Russia's export-focused economy.

The rouble-traded MICEX stock index fell 0.6 percent to 1,427.6 points while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 0.9 percent at 1,393.1 points.

Shares in blue chip Gazprom fell 1.5 percent after reports that the gas monopoly's exports to Europe fell in the first eight months of 2012.

Aeroflot's shares dropped 0.7 percent following a 89 percent slide in the Russian state-controlled airline profit in the first half of the year.

Dixy underperformed the market, with its shares sliding 2.2 percent, after the food retailer said its second-quarter net profit fell 62 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)