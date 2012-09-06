* Russian stocks gain on speculation of ECB action * Gazprom reports 24 pct fall in Q1 net profit * Rouble strengthens MOSCOW, Sep 6 Russian stocks rose on Thursday, and the rouble strengthened, on rising appetite for riskier emerging market assets on expectations the European Central Bank will signal new steps to help problem banks and countries in the euro zone. Markets were speculating that ECB President Mario Draghi would unveil a bond purchase plan to help indebted euro zone countries and banks. Hopes that the euro zone will act to tackle its debt crisis also boosted the price of oil, Russia's chief export. At 0702 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 0.8 percent to 1,433.9 while the dollar-denominated RTS index had gained 1.2 percent to 1,408.2. "It is a very straightforward equation - if he delivers, Moscow's bourses will substantially reverse the losses of the last couple of days, with the extractive industries in the lead. If he disappoints, we will see further losses in that market sector and for Russian indexes," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog. Shares in Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom underperformed the market, rising by 0.2 percent, after the company reported a 24 percent fall in first quarter net profit, which was nevertheless better than analysts' forecasts. The rouble was also helped by the improvement in risk appetite ahead of the ECB meeting, rising by 0.3 percent to 32.20 against the dollar, 0.2 percent to 40.64 against the euro, and 0.2 percent to 36.00 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1433.94 12.32 0.87 2.26 RTS 1408.19 17.17 1.23 1.90 London 807.92 -8.66 -1.06 3.78 ADRs Emrg Mkt 941.90 2.39 0.25 2.78 Indx MSCI 757.53 6.70 0.89 2.82 Russia Sberbank 93.71 0.86 0.93 18.83 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.91 -9.42 Gazprom 155.50 0.45 0.29 -9.22 LUKOIL 1874.20 12.60 0.68 10.09 Rosteleco 124.88 1.77 1.44 -17.84 Dollar/Ro 32.20 -0.09 -0.29 0.16 ble Euro/Roub 40.64 -0.07 -0.17 -2.63 e Rouble 36.00 -0.08 -0.23 -1.28 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.79 7.77 0.12 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.19 5.69 4.75 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0702 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton)