* Russian stocks gain on ECB action, higher oil price * Gazprom reports 24 pct fall in Q1 net profit * Rouble strengthens (Updates prices, adds details and quotes) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russian stocks rose strongly on Thursday, and the rouble strengthened on rising appetite for riskier emerging market assets and a stronger oil price, as the European Central Bank signalled new steps to tackle the euro zone crisis. Russia's markets had already risen in advance of ECB President Mario Draghi's announcement, in which he confirmed market speculation that a bond purchase plan is in the works to help indebted euro zone countries and banks. Russian stocks also got a lift after positive U.S. jobs data lifted the price of oil, Russia's chief export. At 1445 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 2.3 percent to 1,455.1 while the dollar-denominated RTS index had gained 3.3 percent to 1,437.4. "With European countries stuck in a debt swamp, the introduction of supporting measures looks highly necessary. As a result Mr Draghi's remarks had a positive effect on the mood of Russian investors," Alor analyst Svetlana Korzeneva wrote in a note. But Andrei Kukk, senior trader at Uralsib, said that as yet there was no significant new inflow of money into Russia's stock market. "For the moment it is words, and words not backed by figures don't lead to anything. The number of purchases has risen a little in the past couple of weeks, but they are speculative purchases." Shares in Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose 2.5 percent, broadly in line with the market, after the company reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, which was nevertheless better than analysts' forecasts. The rouble was also helped by the improvement in risk appetite as a result of the ECB meeting, and the higher oil price, rising by 0.9 percent to 32.00 against the dollar , 0.8 percent to 40.39 against the euro , and 0.8 percent to 35.78 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1455.07 33.45 2.35 3.77 RTS 1437.37 46.35 3.33 4.02 London 830.20 22.28 2.76 6.65 ADRs Emrg Mkt 949.03 9.52 1.01 3.56 Indx MSCI 775.12 24.29 3.24 5.21 Russia Sberbank 93.95 1.10 1.18 19.14 VTB 0.05 0.00 3.51 -7.12 Gazprom 158.90 3.85 2.48 -7.24 LUKOIL 1891.10 29.50 1.58 11.08 Rostelecom 125.40 2.29 1.86 -17.50 Dollar/Rou 32.00 -0.29 -0.89 -0.45 le Euro/Roubl 40.39 -0.32 -0.79 -3.24 Rouble 35.78 -0.30 -0.84 -1.89 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.79 7.76 0.12 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.19 5.69 4.75 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1445 GMT (Writing by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Susan Fenton)