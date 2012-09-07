* Russian indexes up 1.4-1.5 pct as rally continues
* Markets lifted by ECB bond plan, await U.S. jobs numbers
* Softer oil price weighs on rouble
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sep 7 Russian stocks maintained positive momentum on
Friday morning, sustaining Thursday's strong rally, as global markets continued
to react positively to a new bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank.
At 0725 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 1.5
percent to 1477.2 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1.4
percent to 1457.9 points.
Russia slightly underperformed the Emerging Markets Index, which
was up 1.7 percent as Asian markets digested the ECB bond-buying plan.
Russia's indexes had risen by 2-3 percent on Thursday, in line with global
markets, in reaction to comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi that outlined the
planned support measures for indebted euro zone countries and banks.
"We think that this rally is tradeable and, as in all bear market rallies,
what fell the most is likely to rise the most," wrote Alexei Zabotkin, chief
strategist at VTB Capital, in a morning note, which noted that the rebound has
been strongest in volatile mining and metallurgical stocks.
Sberbank slightly underperformed the market, rising by 1 percent
after publishing a 6 percent increase in 8-month profit under Russian accounting
standards.
The Russian market's gains on opening were held back by a softening of the
oil price overnight. But Brent firmed towards $114 per barrel during the
course of the morning, ahead of key U.S. payrolls data, adding to the positive
momentum behind Russian stocks.
The overnight weakening of the oil price neverthless meant that the rouble,
which had also rallied strongly on Thursday, was weaker on Friday, losing most
ground against the rebounding euro.
At 0725 GMT the rouble had shed 0.3 percent to 32.03 against the dollar, 0.6
percent to 40.56 against the euro, and 0.5 percent to 35.89 against the
euro-dollar currency basket.
"In present conditions, with the tax period a long way off and oil stuck in
a range, the rouble has few chances to continue a full-scale rally, but the
probability of a rise remains," said Alfa Bank trader Igor Akishin, who
predicted that the Russian currency will stabilise around 35.45-35.50 against
the basket.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1477.18 22.11 1.52 5.35
RTS 1457.93 20.56 1.43 5.50
London 846.55 16.35 1.97 8.75
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 966.30 15.85 1.67 5.45
Indx
MSCI 787.03 10.50 1.35 6.82
Russia
Sberbank 95.17 1.22 1.30 20.68
VTB 0.06 0.00 1.83 -5.42
Gazprom 162.00 3.10 1.95 -5.43
LUKOIL 1925.90 34.80 1.84 13.12
Rosteleco 126.63 1.23 0.98 -16.69
Dollar/Ro 32.03 0.09 0.27 -0.38
ble
Euro/Roub 40.56 0.26 0.64 -2.82
e
Rouble 35.87 0.16 0.46 -1.63
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.79 7.76 0.07 7.60
10-yr
bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 4.75 5.25 5.20
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0725 GMT
(Writing by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by
Catherine Evans)