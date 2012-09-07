* Russian indexes up 1.4-1.5 pct as rally continues * Markets lifted by ECB bond plan, await U.S. jobs numbers * Softer oil price weighs on rouble By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sep 7 Russian stocks maintained positive momentum on Friday morning, sustaining Thursday's strong rally, as global markets continued to react positively to a new bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank. At 0725 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 1.5 percent to 1477.2 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1.4 percent to 1457.9 points. Russia slightly underperformed the Emerging Markets Index, which was up 1.7 percent as Asian markets digested the ECB bond-buying plan. Russia's indexes had risen by 2-3 percent on Thursday, in line with global markets, in reaction to comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi that outlined the planned support measures for indebted euro zone countries and banks. "We think that this rally is tradeable and, as in all bear market rallies, what fell the most is likely to rise the most," wrote Alexei Zabotkin, chief strategist at VTB Capital, in a morning note, which noted that the rebound has been strongest in volatile mining and metallurgical stocks. Sberbank slightly underperformed the market, rising by 1 percent after publishing a 6 percent increase in 8-month profit under Russian accounting standards. The Russian market's gains on opening were held back by a softening of the oil price overnight. But Brent firmed towards $114 per barrel during the course of the morning, ahead of key U.S. payrolls data, adding to the positive momentum behind Russian stocks. The overnight weakening of the oil price neverthless meant that the rouble, which had also rallied strongly on Thursday, was weaker on Friday, losing most ground against the rebounding euro. At 0725 GMT the rouble had shed 0.3 percent to 32.03 against the dollar, 0.6 percent to 40.56 against the euro, and 0.5 percent to 35.89 against the euro-dollar currency basket. "In present conditions, with the tax period a long way off and oil stuck in a range, the rouble has few chances to continue a full-scale rally, but the probability of a rise remains," said Alfa Bank trader Igor Akishin, who predicted that the Russian currency will stabilise around 35.45-35.50 against the basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1477.18 22.11 1.52 5.35 RTS 1457.93 20.56 1.43 5.50 London 846.55 16.35 1.97 8.75 ADRs Emrg Mkt 966.30 15.85 1.67 5.45 Indx MSCI 787.03 10.50 1.35 6.82 Russia Sberbank 95.17 1.22 1.30 20.68 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.83 -5.42 Gazprom 162.00 3.10 1.95 -5.43 LUKOIL 1925.90 34.80 1.84 13.12 Rosteleco 126.63 1.23 0.98 -16.69 Dollar/Ro 32.03 0.09 0.27 -0.38 ble Euro/Roub 40.56 0.26 0.64 -2.82 e Rouble 35.87 0.16 0.46 -1.63 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.79 7.76 0.07 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 4.75 5.25 5.20 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0725 GMT (Writing by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Catherine Evans)