* Russian indexes up 1.5-2.0 pct as rally continues * Sberbank underperforms as SPO anticipated * Softer oil price weighs on rouble (Updates prices, adds details, analyst comments) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sep 7 Russian stocks hit a four-month high on Friday, sustaining a strong rally that began the previous day, as global markets continued to react positively to the European Central Bank's unveiling of a new bond-buying programme. At 1400 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had risen by 1.5 percent to 1476.3 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 2.0 percent to 1466.1 points, returning the two indexes to levels last seen in early May. The rebound comes amid a broad rally in emerging markets, with the benchmark Emerging Markets Index up 1.9 percent on Friday as hopes that the euro zone is closer to managing its debt problems revive global risk appetite. "The markets have received a dose of adrenalin, and now there is every reason to suppose that the rise on stock exchanges will continue for several days," said Sergei Suverov, chief analyst at Russian Standard. Sberbank underperformed the market, rising by 0.3 percent after publishing a 6 percent increase in eight-month profit under Russian accounting standards. Analysts at UBS downgraded Sberbank on Friday, saying that expectations of an imminent secondary public offer of a 7.6 percent stake created a risk of a supply overhang that was weighing on the stock price. The more positive mood on the Russian market was not significantly punctured by disappointing U.S. jobs data, which caused a precipitous $2 slump in the oil price, normally the most important driver of Russian asset prices. While the flagging state of the U.S. economy is negative for commodity exporters, it is also fuelling market speculation that U.S. monetary policy will soon be loosened. "Whether the rally can now be sustained and push more significantly ahead will depend on whether the next policy events, next week, also deliver on investor expectations," wrote Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog. He added that if the U.S. Federal Reserve loosens policy, Russia's extractive industries, especially steelmakers, will lead the rally. The slumping oil price nevertheless weighed on the rouble, which strengthened against the dollar but weakened against the euro, leaving the rouble down slightly against its euro-dollar currency basket. At 1400 GMT the rouble was up 0.4 percent to 31.82 against the dollar, but down 0.7 percent to 40.60 against the euro, and down 0.2 percent to 35.77 against basket. "In present conditions, with the tax period a long way off and oil stuck in a range, the rouble has few chances to continue a full-scale rally, but the probability of a rise remains," said Alfa Bank trader Igor Akishin, who predicted that the Russian currency will stabilise around 35.45-35.50 against the basket. Russian Latest Net % Change % Change Markets Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1476.29 21.22 1.46 5.28 RTS 1466.08 28.71 2.00 6.09 London 852.60 22.40 2.70 9.52 ADRs Emrg Mkt 968.57 18.12 1.91 5.69 Indx MSCI <.MIRU00000PUS 793.99 17.46 2.25 7.77 Russia Sberbank 94.26 0.31 0.33 19.53 VTB 0.06 0.00 3.80 -3.60 Gazprom 163.10 4.20 2.64 -4.79 LUKOIL 1926.00 34.90 1.85 13.13 Rosteleco 126.28 0.88 0.70 -16.92 Dollar/Ro 31.82 -0.12 -0.37 -1.02 ble Euro/Roub 40.60 0.29 0.72 -2.73 e Rouble 35.77 0.07 0.19 -1.90 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.78 7.74 0.12 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 4.69 5.19 5.20 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Catherine Evans)