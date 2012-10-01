(Refiles to fix line length)
MOSCOW, Oct 1 Russian shares extended fragile
gains on Monday tracking upbeat manufacturing data, and the
rouble steadied, pressured by declining oil prices.
At 1355 GMT, the benchmark RTS index was up 1.17
percent to 1,493.4, supported by Russia's PMI manufacturing data
showing monthly growth..
The rouble-denominated MICEX exchange rose by 0.98
percent to 1,472.56 points.
"Importantly, output growth strengthened at the end of the
third quarter, signalling a still solid pace of production
expansion," Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia at
HSBC, said in a note.
Utilities led the gains with Mosenergo shares trading up 3.8
percent and the Federal Grid Co. up 2.0
percent, as the Russian government continues to discuss ways to
consolidate the sector.
The falling oil price - a key source of revenues for Russia
- and the end of monthly and quarterly tax payments weighed on
the rouble.
The rouble was flat versus the dollar at 31.14
and shed 0.01 percent to 35.22 against the
euro-dollar basket. It was down 0.2 percent at 40.19
versus the euro.
Brent crude futures fell 0.3 percent to $112,12 per
barrel. U.S. crude lost 0.19 percent to $92.00.
"We expect the rouble to drop slightly today driven by
weaker global market sentiment, the decline in euro and the end
of the tax payment period," VTB Capital analysts wrote in a note
before European shares and the euro climbed despite gloomy new
euro zone manufacturing data.
Also overhanging markets is weak Chinese data highlighting
the frailty of the global economy and continuing
uncertainty over a bail-out for Spain, whose credit rating is
due for a review by Moody's Investors Service.
A Reuters poll last week showed the rouble weakening to
31.71 against the greenback by the end of 2012.
Non-deliverable forwards showed the rouble at 31.7890 per dollar
in three months' time.
The Russian debt market was broadly flat on Monday. The
yield on Russia's Eurobond benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030
, fell to 2.956 percent from 2.983 percent
seen on Friday.
LIVE DATA BELOW DRIVES FORMATTED TABLE ABOVE
Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change
on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1472,74 14,48 0,99 5,03
RTS 1493,45 17,75 1,20 8,07
London ADRs 862,75 11,20 1,32 10,83
Emrg Mkt Indx 1001,97 -0,69 -0,07 9,34
MSCI Russia 800,85 9,72 1,23 8,70
Sberbank 91,80 0,81 0,89 16,41
VTB 0,05 0,00 0,66 -8,96
Gazprom 159,38 1,63 1,03 -6,96
LUKOIL 1938,60 16,30 0,85 13,87
Rostelecom 135,69 1,29 0,96 -10,73
Dollar/Rouble 31,14 -0,04 -0,14 -3,12
Euro/Rouble 40,19 0,08 0,19 -3,70
Rouble basket 35,22 0,01 0,03 -3,42
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 7,80 7,77 -0,18 7,60
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 6,44 6,94 5,00
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0955 GMT
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Stephen Nisbet)