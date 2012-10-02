MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian shares fell on Tuesday after a rally the
day before, led by the heavyweight energy sector, and the rouble edged lower,
showing little reaction to comments by the central bank on inflation concerns
ahead of a policy meeting.
By 0937 GMT the rouble eased 0.13 percent to 31.09 against the dollar
. Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.3 percent to 40.16
. It weakened 0.2 percent to 35.17 versus the euro-dollar basket
.
The first deputy chairman of Russia's central bank, Alexei Ulyukayev, said
on Tuesday he expected the rouble to remain stable and considered the risks of
inflation to be greater than those of an economic slowdown.
"With oil prices Urals in the range of $110-115 per barrel, we see
fundamental factors to be supportive for rouble stability. However, rouble
exchange rate volatility is likely to remain high, and interday and interweek
fluctuations of the rouble may exceed 50-80 kopecks," Julia Tsepliaeva, the
chief economist at BNP Paribas, said in note.
The rouble was trading in the middle of the central bank's target range
against a dollar-euro currency basket, in which the regulator does not
intervene.
The central bank will meet to discuss rates on Friday, Oct. 5. Economists,
polled by Reuters last Friday, expected no change in rates in October, while the
Russian economy is losing momentum, although they expected rates and inflation
to rise before the end of the year.
The Russian currency is following emerging market peers such as the forint
and the zloty as investors are cautious over the timing of a
likely aid request by Spain and its effect on the euro zone crisis.
The dollar-based RTS stock index fell 0.3 percent to 1,509.07
points, and the rouble-traded MICEX was down 0.2 percent at 1,487.05
points by 0937 GMT after it had gained 2 percent on Monday.
The energy sector was among the top losers, with Gazprom down 1
percent, after Monday's gains pushed shares to levels that encouraged some
investors to take profits.
But analysts at Uralsib expected shares to continue rising over the medium
term.
"The rally (on Monday) has been fairly broad across sectors, with Russian
equities finding more favor with global investors, as recent fund flows
indicate. We expect this momentum to provide more tailwind for Russian stocks in
the medium term, ensuring outperformance," Uralsib wrote in a research note.
Mechel fell 1.9 percent after it reported a net loss for the
second quarter. Mid-sized oil producer Tatneft is
expected to report financial results later in the day.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1487,05 -3,16 -0,21 6,05
RTS 1509,07 -4,74 -0,31 9,20
London ADRs 871,40 -1,35 -0,15 11,94
Emrg Mkt Indx 1006,62 1,54 0,15 9,85
MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000PUS 808,64 -3,37 -0,42 9,76
Sberbank 91,75 -0,58 -0,63 16,35
VTB 0,05 0,00 0,61 -7,74
Gazprom 159,33 -1,57 -0,98 -6,99
LUKOIL 1957,40 3,80 0,19 14,97
Rostelecom 137,67 -1,05 -0,76 -9,43
Dollar/Rouble 31,09 0,04 0,13 -3,30
Euro/Rouble 40,16 0,11 0,27 -3,78
Rouble basket 35,17 0,07 0,20 -3,55
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 7,78 7,76 0,61 7,60
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5,74 6,24 5,90
All data taken from Reuters at 0937 GMT
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; editing by Jane Baird)