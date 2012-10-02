* RTS, MICEX down on profit taking
* Mechel underperforms after financial report
* Rouble broadly flat
MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian shares fell on Tuesday
after a rally the day before, led by the heavyweight energy
sector, and the rouble edged lower, showing little reaction to
comments by the central bank on inflation concerns ahead of a
policy meeting.
The dollar-based RTS stock index inched down 0.4
percent to 1,508.1 points, and the rouble-traded MICEX
fell 0.3 percent at 1,485.6 points by 1444 GMT after it had
gained 2 percent on Monday.
Russian steel and coal miner Mechel was a
major loser, falling 3.5 percent after it surprised with a net
loss for the second quarter
"Everyone is waiting for the teleconference, maybe, if
Mechel elaborates on its strategy, it may improve the mood,"
said Pavel Koryshev, a trader at Univer Capital.
The energy sector also dragged stock indices down, with
Gazprom down 1 percent, after Monday's gains pushed
shares to levels that encouraged some investors to take profits.
"Only yesterday, it seemed the market had the strength to
return to a growth trend but now there are only few buyers ...
However, all the factors needed to stay above current levels
exist," said Koryshev.
VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, outperformed the
market, gaining 1.2 percent, on the day when Russian President
Vladimir Putin addressed an investor conference, organised by
the state bank.
Putin played up Russia's prospects, despite concerns about
the slowdown in China and the euro zone crisis, expecting the
economy to achieve average growth of 4 percent over the next
three years.
By 1500 GMT the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 31.09 against
the dollar. Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.4
percent to 40.19. It weakened 0.25 percent to
35.18 versus the euro-dollar basket despite a hawkish
tone expressed by the central bank.
The first deputy chairman of Russia's central bank, Alexei
Ulyukayev, said on Tuesday he expected the rouble to remain
stable and considered the risks of inflation to be greater than
those of an economic slowdown.
"With Urals oil prices in the range of $110-115 per barrel,
we see fundamental factors to be supportive for rouble
stability. However, rouble exchange rate volatility is likely to
remain high, and interday and interweek fluctuations of the
rouble may exceed 50-80 kopecks," Julia Tsepliaeva, the chief
economist at BNP Paribas, said in note.
The rouble was trading in the middle of the central bank's
target range against a dollar-euro currency basket, in which the
regulator does not intervene.
The central bank will meet to discuss rates on Friday, Oct.
5. Economists, polled by Reuters last Friday, expected no change
in rates in October, while the Russian economy is losing
momentum, although they expected rates and inflation to rise
before the end of the year.
Tight liquidity in the Russian money market, with overnight
banking rates hovering above 6 percent following the
tax payment period, supported the Russian currency.
Budget expenditures should boost liquidity and drag the
rates down in the beginning of the fourth quarter, analysts say.
However, local demand for foreign currencies linked to
obligations to pay off weighs on the rouble, said Anton
Zakharov, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.
Russian banks and companies are to redeem $8 billion in
October, $2,5 billion less than in September, according to
central bank data.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Zlata Garasyuta, editing by
Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)