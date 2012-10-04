* Raspadskaya up 1.4 pct on news of acquisition
* RTS, MICEX give up gains seen at opening
* Rouble firms on stabilising crude
MOSCOW, Oct 4 Shares in Russian coal miner Raspadskaya
rose on Thursday, bucking falls on local stock markets on news that the
country's largest steel maker Evraz will increase its stake in the
company to 82 percent.
Raspadskaya, which was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly
blast that lead to the collapse of its main mine in 2010 reduced its output
sharply, traded 1.4 percent higher at 0745 GMT on the MICEX index.
Evraz, which had owned about 40 percent of Raspadskaya indirectly up to this
point, fell however 3.4 percent in London, surprising some analysts.
"Conclusion of the transaction is very favourable to the shareholders of
Evraz and probably positive for the shares of Raspadskaya," said Yuri Volov, an
analyst at Nomos.
"The deal will allow Evraz to consolidate the coal company, which will
remain public."
The rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.34 percent at 1,467.47 points and
the dollar-traded RTS exchange was trading 0.29 percent lower at
1,487.94 points, both bourses giving up small gains seen at opening.
A spark of optimism among investors due to stabilising oil prices
helped the rouble to trade 0.2 percent higher against the dollar at 31.14
.
But the rouble was also 0.2 percent weaker at 40.29 against the broadly
strong euro.
It was virtually unchanged at 35.26 against the dollar-euro basket the
central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
"Today, we'll be in the range of 35.05-35.30 against the basket," Sergei
Fishgoit, a trader with Otkritie bank said.
"There could be fundamental movements in the Russian currency market
tomorrow, after the outcome of the Central Bank meeting."
Russia's central bank meets on policy on Friday and although analysts had
earlier expected rates to remain unchanged, comments from a senior official this
week have prompted speculation that rates could be raised to tame inflation.
The debt market was stable, with yields on most sovereign Eurobonds rising
very slightly. The yield on the benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.87
percent from 2.84 percent the previous session.
Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on
Markets year
STOCKS
MICEX 1467.47 -5.03 -0.34 4.65
RTS 1487.94 -4.36 -0.29 7.68
London ADRs 859.60 -2.94 -0.34 10.42
Emrg Mkt Indx 1005.04 2.54 0.25 9.67
MSCI Russia 797.31 -1.33 -0.17 8.22
Sberbank 92.13 0.21 0.23 16.83
VTB 0.05 0.00 0.26 -6.92
Gazprom 157.81 -0.33 -0.21 -7.88
LUKOIL 1938.00 -17.00 -0.87 13.83
Rostelecom 136.02 -0.48 -0.35 -10.51
Dollar/Rouble 31.14 -0.07 -0.21 -3.15
Euro/Rouble 40.29 0.07 0.17 -3.47
Rouble basket 35.26 -0.00 -0.01 -3.31
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.78 7.75 0.12 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight 5.39 5.89 5.30
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0745 GMT
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by
Patrick Graham)