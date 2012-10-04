* Raspadskaya up 1.4 pct on news of acquisition * RTS, MICEX give up gains seen at opening * Rouble firms on stabilising crude MOSCOW, Oct 4 Shares in Russian coal miner Raspadskaya rose on Thursday, bucking falls on local stock markets on news that the country's largest steel maker Evraz will increase its stake in the company to 82 percent. Raspadskaya, which was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly blast that lead to the collapse of its main mine in 2010 reduced its output sharply, traded 1.4 percent higher at 0745 GMT on the MICEX index. Evraz, which had owned about 40 percent of Raspadskaya indirectly up to this point, fell however 3.4 percent in London, surprising some analysts. "Conclusion of the transaction is very favourable to the shareholders of Evraz and probably positive for the shares of Raspadskaya," said Yuri Volov, an analyst at Nomos. "The deal will allow Evraz to consolidate the coal company, which will remain public." The rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.34 percent at 1,467.47 points and the dollar-traded RTS exchange was trading 0.29 percent lower at 1,487.94 points, both bourses giving up small gains seen at opening. A spark of optimism among investors due to stabilising oil prices helped the rouble to trade 0.2 percent higher against the dollar at 31.14 . But the rouble was also 0.2 percent weaker at 40.29 against the broadly strong euro. It was virtually unchanged at 35.26 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "Today, we'll be in the range of 35.05-35.30 against the basket," Sergei Fishgoit, a trader with Otkritie bank said. "There could be fundamental movements in the Russian currency market tomorrow, after the outcome of the Central Bank meeting." Russia's central bank meets on policy on Friday and although analysts had earlier expected rates to remain unchanged, comments from a senior official this week have prompted speculation that rates could be raised to tame inflation. The debt market was stable, with yields on most sovereign Eurobonds rising very slightly. The yield on the benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.87 percent from 2.84 percent the previous session. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1467.47 -5.03 -0.34 4.65 RTS 1487.94 -4.36 -0.29 7.68 London ADRs 859.60 -2.94 -0.34 10.42 Emrg Mkt Indx 1005.04 2.54 0.25 9.67 MSCI Russia 797.31 -1.33 -0.17 8.22 Sberbank 92.13 0.21 0.23 16.83 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.26 -6.92 Gazprom 157.81 -0.33 -0.21 -7.88 LUKOIL 1938.00 -17.00 -0.87 13.83 Rostelecom 136.02 -0.48 -0.35 -10.51 Dollar/Rouble 31.14 -0.07 -0.21 -3.15 Euro/Rouble 40.29 0.07 0.17 -3.47 Rouble basket 35.26 -0.00 -0.01 -3.31 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.78 7.75 0.12 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.39 5.89 5.30 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0745 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)