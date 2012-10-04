* Rouble firms to 31 vs dollar in thin trade * Central Bank's meeting in focus * RTS, MICEX give up gains seen at opening * Raspadskaya, utilities down (Writes through, updates with latest prices, comments) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Oct 4 Russia's rouble rose against the dollar on Thursday on stronger crude prices, but trade remained thin with investors unwilling to build positions before the central bank's interest rate decision on Friday. Commodity-heavy bourses fell, however, disregarding rising oil due to uncertainty over how to interpret news on Evraz's acquisition and doubts over the long-expected merger of two major utility companies. At 1400 GMT, the rouble was 0.6 percent stronger at 31.01 against the dollar. Russia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rates on hold on Friday, but most analysts expect it to resume hiking rates in the near future. Comments from a senior official this week have even led to speculation that rates could be raised on Friday to tame inflation. Rosbank analysts do not expect a tightening of monetary policy until November or December because of the slowdown in domestic demand. "We expect a widespread closure of long speculative positions on the rouble after the regulator's decisions (not to change rates), followed by a shift in the currency basket towards the border of interventions by the central bank," Rosbank analysts said. The central bank begins to sell foreign currency to prop up the rouble when the currency falls to 35.65 roubles against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. On Thursday, the rouble was up 0.2 percent at 35.19 against the basket, but it was 0.2 percent down at 40.30 against the euro. Shares in Russian coal miner Raspadskaya fell, underperforming local stock markets and giving up initial gains seen earlier in the day on news that the country's largest steel maker, Evraz, will raise its stake in the company to 82 percent. Raspadskaya, which was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly blast led to the collapse of its main mine in 2010, reducing its output sharply, traded 3.1 percent lower on the MICEX index. Evraz, which had owned about 40 percent of Raspadskaya indirectly up to this point, was up 0.3 percent in London. "Conclusion of the transaction is very favourable to the shareholders of Evraz and probably positive for the shares of Raspadskaya," said Yuri Volov, an analyst at Nomos. Several analysts, however, questioned the wisdom of Evraz's splashing out on a company it effectively already controls while markets are uncertain. Shares in Russian electricity firms also underperformed on speculation that the long-expected merger between holding company MRSK and federal grid operator FSK may not happen. MRSK shares were down 3.3 percent, while FSK was down 1.9 percent. The rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.91 percent at 1,459.11 points and the dollar-traded RTS exchange was trading 0.44 percent lower at 1,485.70 points, both bourses giving up small gains seen at opening. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1459.11 -13.39 -0.91 4.06 RTS 1485.70 -6.60 -0.44 7.51 London ADRs 855.72 -6.82 -0.79 9.92 Emrg Mkt 1004.59 2.09 0.21 9.62 Indx MSCI Russia 795.29 -3.35 -0.42 7.94 Sberbank 91.27 -0.62 -0.67 15.74 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.53 -7.81 Gazprom 156.74 -1.40 -0.89 -8.50 LUKOIL 1919.00 -36.00 -1.84 12.72 Rostelecom 135.00 -1.50 -1.10 -11.18 Dollar/Roubl 31.01 -0.19 -0.60 -3.53 Euro/Rouble 40.30 0.08 0.19 -3.46 Rouble 35.19 -0.07 -0.20 -3.49 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.79 7.55 0.04 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.59 6.09 5.30 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham)