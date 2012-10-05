* Central bank keeps key rates unchanged

* Rouble rises in thin trade

* Stocks helped by rising oil prices (Adds details)

By Maya Dyakina and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Oct 5 Russian shares and the rouble rose in light trade on Friday, ending higher for the week, after strong U.S. jobs data increased global appetite for risk.

The rouble gained 0.1 percent against the dollar at 30.87 and was flat against the euro at 40.27 and flat at 35.10 against a dollar-euro basket, which the central bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate.

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near four-year low of 7.8 percent in September on the back of the Federal Reserve's easing stance.

Russian stocks rose strongly due to the improvement in global sentiment and to higher oil prices. The benchmark RTS index was up 1.8 percent at 1,509.29 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX was up 1.4 percent at 1,477.60 points.

A stronger U.S. economy improves the outlook for commodities, helping major commodity exporters such as Russia. Oil, Russia's chief export, slipped slightly during the morning, but Brent crude stayed around $112 per barrel after a strong bounce in the previous session.

"No one expected it (the jobless rate) to be so low. Moreover, it is Friday, (and) some market players started squaring long positions after such positive data," Alexei Safrono, a dealer at ING bank, said.

Russia-dedicated funds in the week through to Wednesday recorded inflows of $172.6 million, the second-largest weekly inflow since the end of March, according to recent tracking data from EPFR Global, a development that Uralsib analysts said should help the market.

The rouble eased earlier in the day after Russia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, although it said inflationary risks remained high.

The central bank last month raised rates by 25 basis points across the board. Many analysts expect the bank to increase key interest rates by the end of the quarter.

"By raising rates at the previous meeting, the central bank has increased the attractiveness of rouble carry-trade operations," said Ivan Sinelnikov, an analyst at Gazprombank in Moscow.

Speculators, capitalising on near-zero interest rates in developed markets, can sell a currency with a relatively low interest rate and use the funds to buy the rouble, which is yielding higher interest rates.

The central bank decision had little apparent effect on the Russian debt market. The yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 fluctuated around 2.87 percent, as in the previous day. (Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Jason Bush and Jane Baird)