* Rouble down, hit by late fall in oil prices
* MICEX down, hovers close to support level
* TNK-BP shares up on possible dividends
By Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Oct 8 Russian stocks fell on Monday and
the rouble weakened, hurt by worries about the health of the
global economy and lower commodity prices.
The rouble-traded MICEX index was down 0.7 percent to
1,468.01 at 0700 GMT, while the dollar-based RTS was off
1.0 percent to 1,492.53.
Shares of Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP
were up 1.8 percent after its board of directors said
on Friday it would discuss a possible dividend payout in the
coming weeks.
"High beta" shares, which tend to outperform a rising market
or underperform a falling one, led the retreat on Monday, with
Russian steel and coal miner Mechel and hydroelectric
power producer RusHydro down 1.6 percent.
The key support level for MICEX stands at 1,465 points, Alor
analyst Natalia Lesina wrote in a note.
Russian stock indexes followed a sell-off in Asian markets
, with investors concerned that China's slowdown
could worsen, while the World Bank has cut its growth forecasts
for the East Asia and Pacific region.
The World Bank report on Russia's economy is due later on
Monday.
Local market players were also waiting for international
reaction to the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg to give a
clearer vision on the euro zone debt crisis.
"Whether Spain seeks a bailout remains one of the key
questions on the agenda, as European finance ministers meet in
Luxembourg today to discuss Spain," analysts at Urlasib bank
wrote in a note.
Trading activity is expected to be lower on Monday, due to a
public holiday in the United States, with overnight
rouble exchange operations shut down.
By 0700 GMT, the rouble had eased 0.6 percent to 31.06
against the dollar, taking its cues from the retreat in the
global oil price - the main source of budget revenue for Russia.
The rouble also gave up 0.2 percent to 40.34 against the
euro and shed 0.4 percent against the euro-dollar
currency basket.
Oil, Russia's chief export, fell 0.8 percent with Brent
futures trading slightly above $111 per barrel.
"Columbus Day holiday in U.S. may lead to a lower activity on
Russia's forex market but will not result in a lower
volatility," said Igor Akinshin, a trader at Alfa-bank.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1468,01 -9,59 -0,65 4,69
RTS 1492,53 -16,19 -1,07 8,01
London ADRs 872,98 17,10 2,00 12,14
Emrg Mkt Indx 1001,14 -8,02 -0,79 9,25
MSCI Russia 799,29 -8,33 -1,03 8,49
Sberbank 92,46 -0,56 -0,60 17,25
VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,73 -7,09
Gazprom 158,09 -0,98 -0,62 -7,71
LUKOIL 1925,10 -10,10 -0,52 13,07
Rostelecom 134,80 -0,40 -0,30 -11,32
Dollar/Rouble 31,06 0,19 0,62 -3,38
Euro/Rouble 40,34 0,07 0,17 -3,35
Rouble basket 35,24 0,14 0,39 -3,37
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 7,70 7,66 0,16 7,60
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5,34 5,84 5,00
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 1004 GMT
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)