* MICEX and RTS give up opening gains as oil weakens
* Megafon IPO seen impacting Russian telecom stocks
* Rouble flat against dollar, gains against euro
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Oct 9 Russian stocks were flat on
Tuesday morning, hampered by a faltering rally in oil prices and
telecoms stocks showing little reaction to a $2 billion IPO
announcement by mobile operator Megafon.
At 0810 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
barely changed at 1473.4 points, while the dollar-denominated
RTS had risen 0.1 percent to 1494.0.
Assets had tracked the oil price upwards at opening, with
Brent rising towards $113 on the back of tensions in the Middle
East, but the gains proved short-lived as oil fell back towards
$112 during the morning.
Analysts said that Russia's markets are mainly being driven
by international developments, with attention focused on Tuesday
on German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Greece, and the
start of the U.S. earnings season.
Both are important drivers for global appetite for risk and
oil prices.
There was confirmation of activity returning to Russia's
capital market on Tuesday, with an announcement by Megafon, its
second largest mobile phone operator, of an IPO in London
expected to be worth around $2 billion.
Analysts at Alfa Bank wrote that they expected the placement
to put downward pressure on fellow mobile operators,
Moscow-listed MTS and New York-listed Vimpelcom
, as investors sell shares in these companies in order to
buy Megafon stock.
However, shares in MTS were up 0.2 percent on Tuesday
morning, while fellow Moscow-listed telco Rostelecom
was up 0.5 percent.
The rouble rose against the euro, which has weakened on the
back of fresh concerns about Spain's debts, but was little
changed against the dollar.
At 0810 GMT the rouble had gained one cent against the
dollar to 31.15, and 0.4 percent to 40.27 against
the euro, leaving it 0.2 percent firmer at 35.25
against the euro-dollar currency basket.
The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond
was also little changed at 2.91 on Tuesday morning, compared
with 2.90 the previous day.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1473,39 -0,22 -0,01 5,07
RTS 1494,01 1,50 0,10 8,12
London 863,23 -0,32 -0,04 10,89
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 998,36 0,43 0,04 8,94
Indx
MSCI 799,25 -0,21 -0,03 8,48
Russia
Sberbank 92,35 -0,25 -0,27 17,11
VTB 0,05 0,00 0,06 -7,04
Gazprom 158,92 0,02 0,01 -7,23
LUKOIL 1947,00 13,40 0,69 14,36
Rostelecom 134,52 0,72 0,54 -11,50
Dollar/Rou 31,15 -0,01 -0,03 -3,10
le
Euro/Roubl 40,27 -0,15 -0,37 -3,52
Rouble 35,25 -0,07 -0,21 -3,32
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7,66 7,65 0,11 7,60
10-yr bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5,85 6,35 5,44
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0810 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; editing by Patrick Graham)