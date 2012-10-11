* Russian stocks follow emerging markets down after Spain
downgrade
* Retailers Magnit and X5 publish contrasting sales results
* Rouble down against dollar, up against euro
MOSCOW, Oct 11 Russian stocks fell back on
Thursday amid a general retreat from risk assets following a
downgrade of Spain's rating and a poor start to the U.S.
earnings season, though a firm oil price supported the rouble.
At 0715 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
down 0.2 percent to 1458.6 points, while the dollar-denominated
RTS was down 0.3 percent to 1479.0 points.
Russia moved in line with other emerging markets, which fell
after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign rating by two
notches on Wednesday, while a weak earnings report from U.S.
aluminium producer Alcoa has underscored slowing growth in Asia.
"It looks like the Russian market will once again show a
weak dynamic during the course of the trading session, on the
background of investors' fears that present share prices aren't
supported by global fundamentals," wrote BKS analyst Mark
Bradford in a research note.
Fast-expanding Russian retailer Magnit bucked the
negative market trend, rising 0.6 percent, a day after
publishing bullish nine-month sales results.
But larger London-listed Russian retailer X5
disappointed expectations on Thursday with a 10.4 percent
year-on-year rise in third quarter sales.
The rouble was weaker against the dollar but stronger
against the euro, which has fell globally after Spain's
downgrade, leaving the rouble stable against its euro-dollar
currency basket.
At 0715 GMT the rouble was down 0.2 percent to 31.15 against
the dollar, up 0.2 percent to 40.06 against the
euro, and unchanged at 35.16 against the basket
.
The rouble was supported by a firm oil price, with Brent
creeping up to $115 per barrel.
The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond
was marginally tighter at 2.84 percent, compared with 2.86
percent on Wednesday.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1458.56 -2.37 -0.16 4.02
RTS 1479.00 -4.84 -0.33 7.03
London 854.34 -1.05 -0.12 9.75
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 989.80 -2.29 -0.23 8.01
Indx
MSCI 790.82 -2.22 -0.28 7.34
Russia
Sberbank 92.12 -0.17 -0.18 16.81
VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.13 -8.21
Gazprom 155.45 0.18 0.12 -9.25
LUKOIL 1937.00 0.00 0.00 13.77
Rosteleco 134.29 -1.21 -0.89 -11.65
Dollar/Ro 31.15 0.05 0.15 -3.12
ble
Euro/Roub 40.06 -0.07 -0.17 -4.02
e
Rouble 35.16 -0.00 -0.01 -3.58
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.64 7.60 -0.03 7.60
10-yr
bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5.85 6.35 6.19
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0715 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton)