* Cyprus a favoured offshore centre for Russian businesses * Rouble dips vs dollar, up vs euro; supported by tax payments (Updates quotes, adds comment, details) MOSCOW, March 18 Russian banks, exposed to Cyprus as a favoured offshore centre for big business, led Moscow shares lower on Monday, reflecting investor concerns about a levy imposed on bank deposits on the island. Shares in VTB, potentially the most exposed, were down 5.6 percent. Top lender Sberbank shed 4.8 percent. EU ministers at the weekend agreed to force Cypriot savers to pay up to 10 percent of their deposits to raise almost 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) as part of a bailout of the island's stricken banks and economy. The levy caused panic in Cyprus, where the government was working on softening the blow for smaller savers. It drew sharp criticism on Monday from Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the end of last year, Russian banks had around $12 billion deposited with Cypriot banks, and corporate deposits were set to reach $19 billion, according to rating agency Moody's. "A levy on deposits could be accompanied by the outflow of clients' funds from banks...and Russian banks may have to support the liquidity in Cyprus units," said Evgeny Tarzimanov, an analyst at Moody's. Russia's No. 2 lender VTB appears to be exposed more than others, Moody's said in a recent report. VTB's Cyprus subsidiary RCB had assets of $13.8 billion and equity of $374 million at year-end 2011. A trader in a large foreign bank operating in Russia said VTB's Cyprus deposits amounted to several billion euros through RCB. "Assuming $3 billion in deposits and 8 percent tax hit, VTB's clients would lose around $240 million, but would not generate any exposure for the bank itself," the trader said. VTB told Reuters it was closely watching developments and would evaluate the consequences after studying the law's text. Uniastrum Bank, part of Bank of Cyprus, said in a statement that the levy would not apply to deposits placed in its bank operating in Russia. At 1334 GMT, the dollar-based RTS index was down 3.4 percent at 1,484.6 points, hitting its lowest level since mid-December. The rouble-based MICEX fell 2.6 percent to 1,455.8 points, with the index's financials index falling 3.8 percent. "Russia is a risky market, plus, around 30 percent of the money is the deposits of Russian companies and banks. The first thing that comes to the mind of investors is which economy will be affected by this - and it is Russia," said Slava Smolyaninov, strategist at Uralsib Capital. The stocks were also pressured by a further downturn in Russia's industrial output in February, potentially increasing pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates to revive flagging growth. The rouble weakened 0.8 percent to 2013 lows versus the dollar , but was up 0.2 percent against a weaker euro, as the dollar strengthened on global markets after the Cyprus plan threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone. The rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against its euro-dollar basket at 34.96 , supported by upcoming tax payments from exporters, as such firms convert hard currency profits to roubles to meet domestic liabilities. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1455.75 -39.36 -2.63 3.82 RTS 1484.59 -53.07 -3.45 7.43 London ADRs 858.30 -30.99 -3.48 -2.85 Emrg Mkt Indx 1027.64 -14.60 -1.40 -2.61 MSCI Russia 792.65 -27.41 -3.34 -1.84 Sberbank 99.41 -4.98 -4.77 6.96 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -5.56 -2.46 Gazprom 142.45 -2.05 -1.42 -0.87 LUKOIL 1969.20 -24.10 -1.21 -1.55 Rostelecom 114.87 -3.48 -2.94 -4.59 Dollar/Rouble 30.89 0.23 0.75 1.58 Euro/Rouble 39.93 -0.08 -0.21 -0.82 Rouble basket 34.96 0.09 0.26 0.33 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 6.90 6.68 -0.36 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.65 6.15 5.35 All data taken from Reuters at 1334 GMT ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)