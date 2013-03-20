* RTS, MICEX edge up from 2013 lows * Sberbank, VTB stocks outperform * Rouble stronger vs basket on oil, tax duties (Updates prices, adds comments, details) By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, March 20 The Moscow stock market pushed up on Wednesday from 2013 lows hit earlier this week as investors reassessed the degree of risk posed by Russian banks' exposure to Cyprus and proposals to tax depositors on the island. Russian banks, some of which are exposed to Cyprus as a favoured offshore haven, had led shares in a tumble downwards this week on news of the plan for a one-off levy of up to 10 percent on deposits as part of a European Union bailout plan. "We believe concerns over Cyprus exposure are overdone, especially for Sberbank, and we see the recent decline in stock price as an attractive buying opportunity," analysts at Citi said in a note. Shares in Russia's biggest lender Sberbank rose 2.4 percent, recovering from two-month lows hit on Tuesday, also boosted by the bank's plans to spend 17 percent of its net profit both under international and local reporting standards on dividends. Russia's No. 2 bank VTB, which is thought to be particularly exposed to Cyprus, was one of the market's top performers, trading up 2.3 percent. Russian banks had $30 to $40 billion tied up in cross-border loans to Cypriot firms at the end of 2012 and some $12 billion on deposit with Cypriot banks, Moody's rating agency said. At 1324 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.6 percent at 1,457.8 points, while the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.7 percent at 1,488.5 points. However, numerous analysts warned that stocks will remain volatile until Cyprus resolves its financing needs. Speculation is growing over the shape that Russian help might take. The Cyprus government denied media reports of a deal to sell Cyprus Popular Bank to Russian investors. Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on Wednesday he had not reached a deal at a first meeting with his Russian counterpart Anton Siluanov in Moscow. "Today is the first day of this week when I noticed demand for Russian stocks. There are investors who buy up shares that fell without fundamental reasons. But it is impossible to predict future dynamics," said Evgeny Monakhov, a trader at Deutsche Bank. Russia's Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) was the biggest loser on Wednesday, with shares falling 3.2 percent after CEO Rado Antolovic temporarily stepped down to face a criminal investigation. The rouble climbed, supported by rising prices for oil, Russia's main export, and local end-of-month tax demands. The currency rose 0.4 percent against the dollar at 30.85, but was 0.1 percent weaker against the euro at 39.96, leaving it 0.1 percent higher versus the euro-dollar currency basket at 34.96. "The rouble firmed thanks to tax payments... and there are no serious outflows seen on the market," a dealer at a Western bank said. Yields in Russia's longer-term treasury bonds edged down after the Finance Ministry met solid demand for its papers maturing in February 2019 at an auction on Wednesday. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1457.79 8.59 0.59 3.96 RTS 1488.54 9.72 0.66 7.72 London ADRs 861.50 9.87 1.16 -2.49 Emrg Mkt Indx 1026.49 1.53 0.15 -2.72 MSCI Russia 795.30 6.07 0.77 -1.51 Sberbank 102.09 2.37 2.38 9.85 VTB 0.05 0.00 2.31 -1.72 Gazprom 142.12 -0.22 -0.15 -1.10 LUKOIL 1953.10 13.90 0.72 -2.35 Rostelecom 116.19 1.05 0.91 -3.50 Dollar/Rouble 30.85 -0.13 -0.43 1.46 Euro/Rouble 39.98 0.03 0.06 -0.69 Rouble basket 34.96 -0.06 -0.18 0.34 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 6.93 6.90 -0.03 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.65 6.15 5.75 All data taken from Reuters at 1324 GMT (Writing by Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Sonia Elks and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)