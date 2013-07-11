MOSCOW, July 11 Russian stocks rose on Thursday
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated the
central bank might not end its stimulus programme as soon as
markets were expecting.
The rouble firmed to a two-week high against the dollar and
treasury bond yields declined, reflecting increased demand for
riskier assets, which have benefited from excess liquidity
created by the Fed's stimulus.
"Rouble shorts (short positions) against the dollar are
being unwound as is the case across the entire emerging markets
pack," Vladimir Kolychev, chief strategist at Rosbank said in a
note.
The rouble was 0.8 percent stronger at a two-week high of
32.64 against the dollar. The dollar fell after
Bernanke said the central bank would continue to pursue an
accommodative monetary policy given tame inflation and a still
fragile labour market.
"I would not rule out the rouble going all the way ... to 32
in case exporters join the party, encouraged by higher oil
prices," Kolychev said.
Brent crude rose to $108.7 a barrel on Thursday. The
rise is supportive for the rouble because oil is Russia's chief
export. However, investors will also be keeping an eye on a
central bank policy meeting on Friday. Rates are expected to
stay on hold but analysts say the bank could signal it is ready
to cut rates soon to shore up Russia's flagging economy.
That could put renewed pressure on the rouble, which had
lost around 5 percent against the dollar since the end of April.
It was up 0.2 percent against the dollar-euro basket
at 37.15 on Thursday but fell 0.5 percent against the
euro to 42.61.
The yield on 10-year treasury bonds edged down 5 basis
points to 7.39 percent.
Russian stocks bounced after two straight days of losses.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent at
1,307 points, while its rouble-traded MICEX peer traded
up 1.4 percent to 1,353 points.
Shares of Pharmstandard extended losses,
tumbling 13 percent, as investors reacted negatively to a
conference call the drugmaker held on Wednesday to discuss
spinning off its over-the-counter unit and buying
Singapore-based Bever Pharmaceutical.
Merrill Lynch downgraded the company on Thursday to
"underperform", citing in part an inability to value Bever
without access to information regarding its assets and financial
statements.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Susan Fenton)