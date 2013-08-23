(Updates prices, adds comment)
Aug 23 The Russian rouble edged up on Friday,
outperforming its battered emerging markets peers over the week,
supported by stable oil prices, regular tax payments and ongoing
central bank interventions.
Analysts expect the market to stay on edge as investors wait
to see if the Bank of Russia cuts key interest rates to support
a flagging economy, and for the expected tapering of U.S.
stimulus measures as early as in September.
Russian stocks inched higher, posting the first week of
gains in more than a month. A weaker currency helped
export-oriented sectors outperform domestically focused
companies, with the metals and mining sector rising 2.9 percent
over the month versus a 1.7 slide in the retail sector.
The dollar-traded RTS index rose 0.2 percent on
Friday to 1,332 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX
was 0.1 percent higher at 1,397 points, reversing morning
losses. The broad MSCI emerging markets index was up 1.0 percent
.
"We believe domestic stocks now appear worse positioned
relative to exporters that offer better valuations and dividend
yields," strategists at UBS said in a note, citing a slowdown in
consumer demand and wage growth and a weaker rouble.
Domestically oriented companies have outperformed exporters
with the retail sector up 4.4 percent year-to-date compared to
11.3 percent losses for oil and gas.
"Exporters are more dependent on global commodity cycles and
will be able to expand margins with a weaker exchange rate".
At 1336 GMT the rouble was flat against the dollar at 33.05
.
Russia's currency fell 0.5 percent versus the dollar over
the week, compared to 1.9 percent losses in the South African
rand, a 2.1 percent slide in the Turkish lira and a
4.6 percent fall in the Indian rupee.
"We remain bearish on the rouble from a medium-term
perspective, as Russian fundamentals are deteriorating and the
CBR (central bank) continues to focus on boosting rouble
liquidity and is moving closer to easing policy rates," BNP
Paribas said in a note.
"In the meantime, however, the rouble remains supported by
stable oil prices." BNP forecasts that the rouble will decline
to 33.75 to the dollar by the end of the year.
Brent crude oil prices traded above $110 a barrel on
Friday, buoyed by upbeat business surveys that suggested the
global economy is recovering.
The rouble was up 0.1 percent versus the euro at 44.12
. The currency was flat at 38.03 versus its
dollar-euro basket, used by the central bank to gauge
its market interventions.
The central bank sold $400 million in currency interventions
on Aug. 21. It has sold more than $4.1 billion since the
beginning of August and more than $11.5 billion since the start
of the year.
While the interventions are sizeable, they have not put a
significant dent in the central bank's gold and foreign exchange
reserves, which were little changed at $508 billion in the
latest week.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Susan Fenton)