(Recasts with change in direction in market, Syria, Putin
comments)
MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russian equities and the rouble
erased gains late on Friday, as traders took profits and cited
concerns about a military attack on Syria.
Earlier in the session, stocks and the rouble were supported
by reduced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
decide this month to cut its monetary stimulus.
At 1424 the rouble had firmed 0.2 percent against the dollar
at 33.36 and edged down 0.2 percent versus the
euro at 43.90. The currency was flat against the
currency basket the Russian central bank uses to gauge its
interventions after firming as much as by 0.3 percent to below
38.00 - its strongest in two weeks.
The downward pullback by stocks and the rouble was on a
report by Bloomberg and other agencies that Russia will assist
Syria in case of an external attack, said Vladimir Miklashevsky,
a strategist at Danske Bank.
Asked later on Friday whether Russia would help Syria if
military action is taken against it, President Vladimir Putin
said Moscow would maintain its current support. He made no
mention of defending the Middle Eastern nation or increasing
military aid.
Traders also started to lock in profits, said Alexei
Safronov, a trader at ING Bank Eurasia.
The rouble firmed earlier when a below-forecast U.S. jobs
report trimmed bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide
this month to cut its monetary stimulus.
Any further gains were capped by uncertainty ahead of the
Russia central bank meeting next week and the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later in the month.
The rouble-denominated MICEX was flat at 1423 after
rising to four-month highs of above 1,440 basis points. Moscow's
dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 0.3 percent to
1,344 points.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta;
Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Megan Davies and Pravin
Char)