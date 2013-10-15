(Updates prices, adds comment)
MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian stocks rose eight-month
highs on Tuesday, led by blue-chip heavyweights and boosted by
expectations that U.S. politicians will finally find a
compromise to avoid a debt default.
The rouble tracked global markets, firming up versus the
euro and trading flat versus the dollar, and edged up to a level
where the central bank no longer holds daily $200 million
interventions on the market to support the Russian unit.
Markets are awaiting a final decision in the U.S. to raise
the government's ability to borrow as a Thursday deadline draws
near.
As of 1255 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX had risen
1.2 percent to a new eight-month high of 1,528 points. The
dollar-denominated RTS rose 1.1 percent to 1,491 points.
Shares in Gazprom and Sberbank both added 1.7
percent.
"I am sure that the U.S. will not allow a default, so I've
been holding long positions since Friday. I prefer stocks with a
high beta coefficient, like VTB or Gazprom," a salesman at a
Moscow branch of a Western bank said.
Russia is seen as a high-beta play, or one that outperforms
a rising market or underperforms a falling one. The MSCI Russia
index rose 1.1 percent versus a 0.8 percent pick-up in emerging
markets.
The rouble was also helped by expectations that exporters
may step up conversions to pay their monthly and quarterly tax
bills, estimated by five banks polled by Reuters at 1.02
trillion roubles ($31.6 billion) on average.
The rouble was flat against the dollar at 32.29
and rose by 0.5 percent versus the euro to 43.56
, as on the global market the euro hit a
two-week low of $1.3478 against the dollar.
The rouble was 0.3 percent stronger at 37.36 against the
dollar-euro basket.
The rouble traded within the central bank non-intervention
zone of 34.30-37.40 against the basket.
The central bank increases market interventions as the
rouble nears the edges of its 32.30-39.35 corridor for the
rouble against a currency basket made up of 55 U.S. cents and 45
euro cents.
($1 = 32.2852 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Maya
Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush)