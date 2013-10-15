(Updates prices, adds comment)

MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian stocks rose eight-month highs on Tuesday, led by blue-chip heavyweights and boosted by expectations that U.S. politicians will finally find a compromise to avoid a debt default.

The rouble tracked global markets, firming up versus the euro and trading flat versus the dollar, and edged up to a level where the central bank no longer holds daily $200 million interventions on the market to support the Russian unit.

Markets are awaiting a final decision in the U.S. to raise the government's ability to borrow as a Thursday deadline draws near.

As of 1255 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX had risen 1.2 percent to a new eight-month high of 1,528 points. The dollar-denominated RTS rose 1.1 percent to 1,491 points.

Shares in Gazprom and Sberbank both added 1.7 percent.

"I am sure that the U.S. will not allow a default, so I've been holding long positions since Friday. I prefer stocks with a high beta coefficient, like VTB or Gazprom," a salesman at a Moscow branch of a Western bank said.

Russia is seen as a high-beta play, or one that outperforms a rising market or underperforms a falling one. The MSCI Russia index rose 1.1 percent versus a 0.8 percent pick-up in emerging markets.

The rouble was also helped by expectations that exporters may step up conversions to pay their monthly and quarterly tax bills, estimated by five banks polled by Reuters at 1.02 trillion roubles ($31.6 billion) on average.

The rouble was flat against the dollar at 32.29 and rose by 0.5 percent versus the euro to 43.56 , as on the global market the euro hit a two-week low of $1.3478 against the dollar.

The rouble was 0.3 percent stronger at 37.36 against the dollar-euro basket.

The rouble traded within the central bank non-intervention zone of 34.30-37.40 against the basket.

The central bank increases market interventions as the rouble nears the edges of its 32.30-39.35 corridor for the rouble against a currency basket made up of 55 U.S. cents and 45 euro cents.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s ($1 = 32.2852 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush)