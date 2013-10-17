(Updates with prices, adds comment)
MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian stocks slipped on
Thursday as investors locked in profits at eight-month highs
following a U.S. deal to avoid a debt default, while the rouble
was mixed after its biggest daily gain in more than two weeks on
Wednesday.
At 1450 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX was down 1.3
percent to 1,512 points. The dollar-denominated RTS fell
0.6 percent to 1,492 points.
Oil and gas stocks underperformed the index, falling 1.4
percent.
Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port was one of the
worst performers, with shares falling 3.2 percent on corporate
governance risks after state pipeline firm Transneft
bought 10 percent in the port.
The United States passed legislation to avoid a damaging
default on government debt and to reopen federal agencies early
on Thursday, meeting market expectations.
However, the deal offered only a temporary fix, meaning
Americans face the possibility of another government shutdown
early next year.
"Traders preferred to demonstrate in action the principle of
'buy the rumour, sell the fact' and cut some positions in equity
markets after the debt decision," analysts at Olma said in a
note.
The rouble rose 0.6 percent against the dollar at 31.92
and fell 0.5 percent versus the euro to 43.65
That left it broadly flat against the dollar-euro basket
targeted by the central bank at 37.20, within the
non-intervention zone of the currency corridor which extends
from 34.30 to 37.40.
"We expect the rouble to return to high volatility on new
tax payments and the start of release of delayed U.S. labour
statistics," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a strategist at Danske
bank.
