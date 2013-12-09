MOSCOW Dec 9 Moscow stock indexes rose on
Monday after recent losses, while the rouble fell as investors
took profits.
At 1322 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up
0.7 percent at 1,458 points while the dollar-denominated RTS
index was up 0.9 percent at 1,403.
Strong U.S. jobs data on Friday boosted global risk
appetite, sending a strong signal on the health of the world's
largest economy that in some areas outweighed expectations of a
winding down of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Russian assets were bruised earlier last week by another
downgrade of the official economic growth forecasts with the
stocks hitting three-month lows. But a pickup in global risk
appetite on Friday helped trim some of the losses.
"We were oversold last week and now trying to get back to
some levels, maybe we could see 1,470-1,480 points," said Artyom
Argetkin, equity sales head at BCS.
Stocks in Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit
outperformed, rising 2.7 percent, recovering after a 5 percent
dip over the previous week.
Shares in Russian consumer credit firm TCS rose 1.7
percent in London after it reported a 22 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit, year-on-year.
The rouble dipped after rebounding at the end of last week.
It fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to 32.74,
and 0.2 percent to 44.92 against the euro, leaving it 0.2
percent weaker at 38.22 against the dollar-euro basket.
"I think (the basket) will go lower, in the direction of
38.00, on a wave of 'risk-on' (trading)," said a dealer at a
large Russian bank.
Following a jump in inflation above target last month,
Russia's central bank is now not expected to cut interest rates
when it meets on Friday.
"The market's hopes for a cut in interest rates at the next
meeting have turned to nothing," BCS analyst Mark Bradford said
in a note.
The yield on Russia's 10-year treasury benchmark paper
fell 7 basis points to 7.71 percent, its lowest in
two weeks.
Russia in graphics: