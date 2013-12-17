MOSCOW Dec 17 Moscow shares rose on Tuesday as investors sought bargains among heavily sold-off stocks, with gains capped by data underlining the sluggish state of the Russian economy.

At 0745 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5 percent to 1,415 points and the rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.4 percent to 1,476 points.

Recently oversold high-beta stocks, which tend to react fastest to changes in the global mood, were among the leading gainers.

State electricity holding firm InterRAO rose 6.3 percent, having taken a strong hit in November when the stock was excluded from the EMEA MSCI Russia Emerging Markets Index .

Miner Mechel was up 3.4 percent, following weeks of declines due to debt restructuring problems the company said last week it was getting to grips with.

Data showing industrial output contracted for the second month in a row in November showed the country's manufacturing industry and production of construction materials and cars remained a drag on the economy.

"Following the release of these latest statistics, the chances have increased of zero growth in Russian industry this year," Vladimir Tikhomirov, an analyst at Otkritie wrote in a note.

"Provided that the global economic trend continues to improve in 2014, we expect Russian industry to post moderate 1 percent year-on-year growth next year, primarily driven by increased external demand."

The rouble rose against the dollar, trading 0.1 percent higher at 32.87, and it was unchanged versus the euro at 45.28.

That left the currency 0.05 percent weaker at 38.46 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

Rouble trading has been relatively volatile, with the central bank announcing on Wednesday it shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the currency for the fourth time this month by five kopecks.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases market interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of its corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Stonestreet)