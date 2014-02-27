* Russian shares fall as Ukrainian tensions rise
* Ousted Ukraine president offered Russian sanctuary-reports
* Rouble at five-year low vs dollar, all-time low vs
currency basket
By Zlata Garasyuta and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russian stocks plunged for a
second day and the rouble sank to a five-year low against the
dollar on Thursday, as investors took fright at unrest in
Ukraine's Crimea region and sabre-rattling by neighbouring
Russia.
The dollar-denominated RTS index briefly shed more
than 3 percent on the day, after Russian media reported that
ousted President Viktor Yanukovich, wanted in Ukraine for mass
murder, had been offered sanctuary in Russia.
Russian stocks rallied early but fell sharply after midday
as the Russian and Ukrainian governments both issued strong
statements warning against aggression.
Stock prices regained some composure later in the afternoon,
bolstered by the Ukrainian parliament's approval of a new
coalition government and a Russian statement that it would stick
to international agreements on the use of its Black Sea Fleet.
Ukrainian Acting President Oleksandr Turchynov had warned
that Russian troop movements outside the fleet's Sevastopol base
would be seen as an "act of aggression".
By 1200 GMT the RTS was down 1.8 percent on the day at 1,263
points. The rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 1.4
percent at 1,448 points. Both indexes also fell the day before.
"Literally every 15 minutes there is news about Ukraine,
each report worse than the last, therefore people are selling
Russian shares indiscriminately," said Dmitry Matyukhin, equity
salesman at Alfa Bank. "The situation is heating up, and any
political declarations will move share prices."
On Wednesday, Russia called a snap military exercise of
150,000 troops, and on Thursday the foreign ministry said Russia
would "uncompromisingly" defend the rights of its compatriots in
Ukraine.
The focus of tension over Ukraine has shifted to the Crimea
peninsula in the south, which has a largely Russian population
and is the base of Russia's Black Sea fleet. On Thursday, armed
men seized Crimean government buildings.
"The concern around Crimea is perhaps one of the main themes
for Russian investors," Zerich brokerage analyst Oleg Dushin
said in a morning note.
"The sudden exercise of Russian troops vaguely recalls the
song 'If there is war tomorrow', which adds to the nervous tone,
although the military scenario is unlikely."
Gas company Gazprom, which fell 2 percent on
Wednesday, was down 1.8 on Thursday. Russia's largest bank
Sberbank fell 2.3 percent after losing 1.9 percent on
Wednesday.
The rouble also continued to decline, hitting a new
five-year low against the dollar and a new historic low against
a dollar-euro basket.
"The driver for the Russian market remains Ukraine, and
without the Ukrainian events the rouble would be worth more than
now," said Igor Akinshin, a forex trader at Alfa Bank.
At 1200 GMT the rouble was down 0.4 percent against the
dollar at 36.17. Earlier, it reached 36.25, its
lowest since March 2009.
The rouble was down 0.3 percent at 49.39 against the euro
, above its all-time low of 49.50 on Wednesday,
and 0.3 percent weaker at 42.09 against a dollar-euro basket
, after earlier falling to an all-time low of 42.21.
ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note that the
rouble's weakness was the result of the situation in Ukraine as
well as foreign media coverage of events. He noted that other
emerging market and commodity currencies have stabilised.
"Pressure on the rouble is being strengthened by Western
media reports about possible military intervention by Russia,"
he wrote.
"We think that Russia isn't considering this option
seriously and the chances of it will only rise if in the eastern
and southern regions of Ukraine, Russian citizens start to
perish."
(additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Larry King)