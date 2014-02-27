* Russian shares fall as Ukrainian tensions rise

* Ousted Ukraine president offered Russian sanctuary-reports

* Rouble at five-year low vs dollar, all-time low vs currency basket (Adds details, comments, updates prices)

By Zlata Garasyuta and Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russian stocks plunged for a second day and the rouble sank to a five-year low against the dollar on Thursday, as investors took fright at unrest in Ukraine's Crimea region and sabre-rattling by neighbouring Russia.

The dollar-denominated RTS index briefly shed more than 3 percent on the day, after Russian media reported that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich, wanted in Ukraine for mass murder, had been offered sanctuary in Russia.

Russian stocks rallied early but fell sharply after midday as the Russian and Ukrainian governments both issued strong statements warning against aggression.

Stock prices regained some composure later in the afternoon, bolstered by the Ukrainian parliament's approval of a new coalition government and a Russian statement that it would stick to international agreements on the use of its Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian Acting President Oleksandr Turchynov had warned that Russian troop movements outside the fleet's Sevastopol base would be seen as an "act of aggression".

By 1200 GMT the RTS was down 1.8 percent on the day at 1,263 points. The rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 1.4 percent at 1,448 points. Both indexes also fell the day before.

"Literally every 15 minutes there is news about Ukraine, each report worse than the last, therefore people are selling Russian shares indiscriminately," said Dmitry Matyukhin, equity salesman at Alfa Bank. "The situation is heating up, and any political declarations will move share prices."

On Wednesday, Russia called a snap military exercise of 150,000 troops, and on Thursday the foreign ministry said Russia would "uncompromisingly" defend the rights of its compatriots in Ukraine.

The focus of tension over Ukraine has shifted to the Crimea peninsula in the south, which has a largely Russian population and is the base of Russia's Black Sea fleet. On Thursday, armed men seized Crimean government buildings.

"The concern around Crimea is perhaps one of the main themes for Russian investors," Zerich brokerage analyst Oleg Dushin said in a morning note.

"The sudden exercise of Russian troops vaguely recalls the song 'If there is war tomorrow', which adds to the nervous tone, although the military scenario is unlikely."

Gas company Gazprom, which fell 2 percent on Wednesday, was down 1.8 on Thursday. Russia's largest bank Sberbank fell 2.3 percent after losing 1.9 percent on Wednesday.

The rouble also continued to decline, hitting a new five-year low against the dollar and a new historic low against a dollar-euro basket.

"The driver for the Russian market remains Ukraine, and without the Ukrainian events the rouble would be worth more than now," said Igor Akinshin, a forex trader at Alfa Bank.

At 1200 GMT the rouble was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at 36.17. Earlier, it reached 36.25, its lowest since March 2009.

The rouble was down 0.3 percent at 49.39 against the euro , above its all-time low of 49.50 on Wednesday, and 0.3 percent weaker at 42.09 against a dollar-euro basket , after earlier falling to an all-time low of 42.21.

ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note that the rouble's weakness was the result of the situation in Ukraine as well as foreign media coverage of events. He noted that other emerging market and commodity currencies have stabilised.

"Pressure on the rouble is being strengthened by Western media reports about possible military intervention by Russia," he wrote.

"We think that Russia isn't considering this option seriously and the chances of it will only rise if in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, Russian citizens start to perish."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Larry King)