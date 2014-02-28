MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian stock indexes and the rouble hit new lows on Friday on an escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine over Crimea.

Ukraine's interior minister accused Russia of armed invasion and occupation after Russian troops from the Sevastopol naval base took over a military airport near the city.

This follows the occupation of another airport in the Crimean capital Simferopol by armed men.

At 0730 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX stock index was down 1.2 percent while the dollar-denominated RTS index was also down 1.2 percent.

The rouble was down 0.4 percent against the dollar to 36.18 , and by 0.4 percent to 49.63 against the euro. , an all-time low.

It fell 0.4 percent to 42.24 against the dollar-euro basket , also an all-time low, pushing it beyond the edge of the corridor announced by the Russian central bank, which stood at 35.20 to 42.20 as of Feb. 27.

At the edge of the corridor the central bank carries out unlimited interventions to support the rouble, but it moves the corridor by five kopecks as soon as it has expended $350 million in reserves.

In a statement on its website, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had ordered the Russian government to continue developing economic ties with "partners in Kiev" and to work with the IMF and G8 on a financial aid package for Ukraine.

However, Russia has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the new regime in Kiev and has provided sanctuary to the country's ousted president, Viktor Yanukovich, who is due to give a press conference in the Russian city of Rostov later today.

(editing by Elizabeth Piper)