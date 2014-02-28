* Russian stock indexes down as Ukraine accuses Russia of invasion

* Putin orders government to provide financial support to Kiev

* Rouble hits new lows agaisnt euro and dollar-euro basket (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Feb 28 Russian stock indexes went on a rollercoaster ride on Friday, first plunging then rising then edging back down, amid conflicting reports about troop movements in Crimea in neighbouring Ukraine.

The indexes had fallen by up to 1.2 percent on Friday morning after Ukraine's interior minister accused Russia of armed invasion and occupation, saying that armed men who had seized two airports in the Crimea region were Russian troops from the Sevastopol naval base.

Russia has denied that its armed forces are involved.

By early afternoon the Russian indexes had reversed their large losses to post small gains, only to recede later as the war of words over Crimea showed no sign of easing.

At 1230 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX stock index was down 0.5 percent, while the dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 0.4 percent.

Tensions have been rising in Crimea, the only Ukrainian region that has an ethnic Russian majority and the last major bastion of resistance to the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovich as Ukraine's president almost a week ago.

Political friction between Russia and Ukraine's new leaders has weighed heavily on Russian asset prices this week. But there were signs on Friday that some investors were shrugging off Ukrainian concerns to take advantage of low Russian share prices.

"We saw buyers yesterday evening and today ... I think this buying is provoked only by low price levels: yesterday the fall was significant," said Andrey Yarnih, salesman at UBS.

"The situation in Ukraine is still unclear. That's why we can't be sure that this buying will continue."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who has yet to comment publicly on Ukraine since the change of leadership, has been sending conflicting signals about Russia's policy towards the country.

In a statement on its website, the Kremlin said Putin had ordered the Russian government to continue developing economic ties with "partners in Kiev" and to work with the IMF and G8 on a financial aid package for Ukraine.

However, Russia has harshly criticised the new leaders in Kiev and has provided sanctuary to Yanukovich, who was due to give a press conference in the Russian city of Rostov later on Friday.

The share price of heavily-indebted Russian coalminer and steelmaker Mechel fell by 40 percent, in what the company referred to as speculative move not justified by its financial situation. Analysts and traders said the sharp fall was probably the result of a margin call.

Russian supermarket chain Lenta raised around $1 billion from an initial public offering in London, which priced near the lower end of its range.

The rouble continued to sink on Friday, with the biggest losses seen against the euro which has surged on strong German retail sales and stable Eurozone inflation.

At 1230 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3 percent against the dollar to 36.16, and by 0.9 percent to 49.89 against the euro, an all-time low.

It fell 0.6 percent to 42.34 against a dollar-euro basket , also an all-time low, pushing it beyond the edge of the corridor announced by the Russian central bank, which stood at 35.20 to 42.20 as of Feb. 27.

At the edge of the corridor the central bank carries out unlimited interventions to support the rouble, but it moves the corridor by five kopecks as soon as it has expended $350 million in reserves.

"Of course these negative expectations are being fueled by the conflict in Ukraine. Plus there is simply demand for foreign currency from all sides, including even from private individuals," said Andrei Bogun, a forex trader at Globex Bank.

"It's like in August 2008 when there was the conflict (between Russia and Georgia) about South Ossetia. People remember how the rouble fell after August 2008 and they are exiting."

Russia's brief war with Georgia marked the beginning of a stampede of capital out of Russia and the rouble, which quickly intensified as a result of the global financial crisis linked to the collapse of Lehman Brothers the following month.

(Writing by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)