MOSCOW, March 4 Russia's stock market, which
lost nearly $60 billion on Monday, may fall further on Tuesday
on escalating tensions over neighbouring Ukraine, analysts said
on Tuesday, suggesting that the losses may be muted.
"There is potential for further losses, however not of
course as it was yesterday when the market felt the first
shock," said Alfa Bank economist Natalia Orlova.
She said the stock market and the rouble could
rise at the beginning of the session.
The MICEX index of Russian shares tumbled 10.8
percent to close at 1,288.8 points and the dollar-denominated
RTS .IRTS collapsed 12 percent to 1,115.1 points on Monday after
President Vladimir Putin got parliamentary approval at the
weekend to deploy troops into Ukraine if the situation worsened.
"The lack of certainty over further developments of the
situation in Ukraine would continue to inflict downside pressure
on the markets," Moscow-based Olma brokerage said in a morning
note to clients.
"Capital flight from Russia-oriented funds will continue."