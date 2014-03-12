* MICEX and RTS stock indexes shed over 2 pct

MOSCOW, March 12 Russian stock indexes fell sharply again on Wednesday on fear that western sanctions will be imposed on Russia over Crimea, while the rouble fell to the edge of its floating corridor, prompting the central bank to take steps to support it.

At 1400 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 2.3 percent at 1,279 points and the dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 2.4 percent to 1,105 points.

Macro-Advisory analyst Chris Weafer said in a report that Russian asset prices have been drifting lower amid "a veritable cacophony of political noise" around Ukraine, but the key worry is what sanctions the West will impose on Russia in response to its actions in Crimea.

"The bottom line is that investors, and businesses for which Russia is a discretionary market, will react only to the actual outcome. Specifically, whether there are sanctions, and if so, how severe," he wrote.

On Wednesday the Group of Seven major western economies warned Russia that if it continues with steps to change Crimea's political status, the G7 countries will "take further action, individually and collectively".

One market commentator said the falls in the market seen so far imply that investors are pricing in a limited diplomatic conflict rather than a major disruption in East-West relations.

"The base case is quite a lot of noise but matters don't get out of hand and this becomes a 'frozen conflict'," he said, referring to disputes in other states neighbouring Russia, such as Georgia, where Russia and the West have essentially agreed to differ about the regions' political status.

"In that scenario RTS trades between 1000 and 1300," he predicted.

In a more pessimistic scenario, which may include strong western sanctions affecting trade or investment, or Russian incursions into eastern Ukraine, the RTS could fall below 1000, he added.

"There are a number of people out there who are arguing this is a new Cold War," he said. "We think it's more a specific Crimea-related issue, and consequently the base case of some kind of muddle-through is still the most likely."

He added that any diplomatic solution may come only after Ukraine's Presidential election on May 25, leading to continuing uncertainty whatever the outcome of Crimea's referendum on March 16 and the initial western response.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow plans to respect the results of the referendum that is expected to back Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Western countries have called the referendum illegal and plan to introduce visa bans and asset freezes on officials who threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity.

They have also warned of unspecified further sanctions if Russia fails to take steps to de-escalate the crisis.

ROUBLE SLIDE

In contrast to the sharp falls in stocks the rouble declined gently, its fall broken by the edge of a floating corridor that the central bank is committed to defend with unlimited interventions.

At 1400 GMT the rouble was stable against the dollar at 36.50 and down 0.2 percent against the euro at 50.58. It was down 0.1 percent at 42.87 against the dollar-euro basket.

"It appears that the market is too exhausted to play against the rouble as the (central bank) has committed to stay strong at present levels," VTB Capital analysts commented in a note.

The rouble was trading beyond the edge of the floating corridor announced by the central bank, at 42.80 against the basket as of March 11.

Market players said the central bank had probably moved the corridor twice, by five kopecks each time, to 35.90-42.90 on Wednesday. Corridor shifts are announced a day after they occur.

Shifts in the corridor have now become less frequent after the central bank raised the intervention threshold needed for a shift from $350 million to $1.5 billion on March 3.

"The weakening of the rouble is continuing, caused by the outflow of capital, which is in turn connected with the worsening of sentiment about the situation in Ukraine and the prospects of Crimea joining Russia," said Anton Tokmakov, head of forex operations at Absolut Bank.

"In effect, the fall in the rouble is being held back by the actions of the central bank, selling foreign currency."

