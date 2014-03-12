* MICEX and RTS stock indexes shed over 2 pct
* G7 economies warn of further action if Russia annexes
Crimea
* Rouble falls to edge of floating corridor, prompting cbank
interventions
MOSCOW, March 12 Russian stock indexes fell
sharply again on Wednesday on fear that western sanctions will
be imposed on Russia over Crimea, while the rouble fell to the
edge of its floating corridor, prompting the central bank to
take steps to support it.
At 1400 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
down 2.3 percent at 1,279 points and the dollar-denominated RTS
index had fallen 2.4 percent to 1,105 points.
Macro-Advisory analyst Chris Weafer said in a report that
Russian asset prices have been drifting lower amid "a veritable
cacophony of political noise" around Ukraine, but the key worry
is what sanctions the West will impose on Russia in response to
its actions in Crimea.
"The bottom line is that investors, and businesses for which
Russia is a discretionary market, will react only to the actual
outcome. Specifically, whether there are sanctions, and if so,
how severe," he wrote.
On Wednesday the Group of Seven major western economies
warned Russia that if it continues with steps to change Crimea's
political status, the G7 countries will "take further action,
individually and collectively".
One market commentator said the falls in the market seen so
far imply that investors are pricing in a limited diplomatic
conflict rather than a major disruption in East-West relations.
"The base case is quite a lot of noise but matters don't get
out of hand and this becomes a 'frozen conflict'," he said,
referring to disputes in other states neighbouring Russia, such
as Georgia, where Russia and the West have essentially agreed to
differ about the regions' political status.
"In that scenario RTS trades between 1000 and 1300," he
predicted.
In a more pessimistic scenario, which may include strong
western sanctions affecting trade or investment, or Russian
incursions into eastern Ukraine, the RTS could fall below 1000,
he added.
"There are a number of people out there who are arguing this
is a new Cold War," he said. "We think it's more a specific
Crimea-related issue, and consequently the base case of some
kind of muddle-through is still the most likely."
He added that any diplomatic solution may come only after
Ukraine's Presidential election on May 25, leading to continuing
uncertainty whatever the outcome of Crimea's referendum on March
16 and the initial western response.
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow plans
to respect the results of the referendum that is expected to
back Crimea's reunification with Russia.
Western countries have called the referendum illegal and
plan to introduce visa bans and asset freezes on officials who
threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity.
They have also warned of unspecified further sanctions if
Russia fails to take steps to de-escalate the crisis.
ROUBLE SLIDE
In contrast to the sharp falls in stocks the rouble declined
gently, its fall broken by the edge of a floating corridor that
the central bank is committed to defend with unlimited
interventions.
At 1400 GMT the rouble was stable against the dollar
at 36.50 and down 0.2 percent against the euro at
50.58. It was down 0.1 percent at 42.87 against
the dollar-euro basket.
"It appears that the market is too exhausted to play against
the rouble as the (central bank) has committed to stay strong at
present levels," VTB Capital analysts commented in a note.
The rouble was trading beyond the edge of the floating
corridor announced by the central bank, at 42.80 against the
basket as of March 11.
Market players said the central bank had probably moved the
corridor twice, by five kopecks each time, to 35.90-42.90 on
Wednesday. Corridor shifts are announced a day after they occur.
Shifts in the corridor have now become less frequent after
the central bank raised the intervention threshold needed for a
shift from $350 million to $1.5 billion on March 3.
"The weakening of the rouble is continuing, caused by the
outflow of capital, which is in turn connected with the
worsening of sentiment about the situation in Ukraine and the
prospects of Crimea joining Russia," said Anton Tokmakov, head
of forex operations at Absolut Bank.
"In effect, the fall in the rouble is being held back by the
actions of the central bank, selling foreign currency."
