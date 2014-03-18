MOSCOW. March 18 Russian stocks rose on Tuesday, buoyed by relief that the West has not imposed stiff economic sanctions against Russia over Crimea and by firmer global markets.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.8 percent to 1,293 points. The dollar-denominated RTS , weighed down by a weaker rouble, had risen 0.2 percent to 1,116 points. The rouble fell after overperfoming on Monday.

"Soft sanctions have brought out a wave of optimism from investors," Promsvyazbank analyst Oleg Shagov said in a note. But he added that tougher sanctions were likely to follow if Russia proceeds with plans to annex Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to back rapidly absorbing Crimea into Russia when he addresses parliament later on Tuesday, a day after he defied the West by recognising Crimea as an independent state. Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin said he had approved a draft treaty that would make Crimea part of Russia.

Russian stocks were supported by strong rises on U.S. and European markets on Monday and increases in Asian markets on Tuesday.

The rouble fell on Tuesday, compensating for overperfomance the day before. At 0745 GMT it was down 0.4 percent to 36.47 against the dollar and 0.4 percent to 50.77 against the rouble. It was down 0.5 percent to 42.93 against a dollar-euro basket.

"Yesterday, the rouble appreciated a lot and this morning it is surrendering some of its gains," said Maxim Korovin, forex analyst at VTB Capital. "Yesterday, the rouble over-performed the rest of the emerging-market FX universe by around one percent."

The central bank announced that on March 14 it had spent $4.4 billion in forex market interventions, an indication of the heavy selling pressure on the rouble. It has spent $22.1 billion to defend the rouble since the beginning of March.

Russian oil company Rosneft denied a report in the newspaper Kommersant that the company was planning to raise $66 billion in rouble bonds to refinance its foreign debts, in response to threats of western sanctions.

"The publication is using unverified information and treats non-existent decisions as fact," Rosneft said.

Refinancing of foreign debts by Russian companies through rouble bond issues would further depress the rouble and domestic bond prices. Analysts were doubtful that such plans could be implemented quickly.

"I'm not sure all those plans would be realised - they would be subject to market conditions - so I would refrain from drawing any implications for the FX market for now," said VTB Capital's Korovin.

