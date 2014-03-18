By Jason Bush
MOSCOW. March 18 Russian stocks rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by relief that the West has not imposed stiff economic
sanctions against Russia over Crimea and by firmer global
markets.
At 0745 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
up 0.8 percent to 1,293 points. The dollar-denominated RTS
, weighed down by a weaker rouble, had risen 0.2 percent
to 1,116 points. The rouble fell after overperfoming on Monday.
"Soft sanctions have brought out a wave of optimism from
investors," Promsvyazbank analyst Oleg Shagov said in a note.
But he added that tougher sanctions were likely to follow if
Russia proceeds with plans to annex Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to back rapidly
absorbing Crimea into Russia when he addresses parliament later
on Tuesday, a day after he defied the West by recognising Crimea
as an independent state. Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin said he
had approved a draft treaty that would make Crimea part of
Russia.
Russian stocks were supported by strong rises on U.S. and
European markets on Monday and increases in Asian markets on
Tuesday.
The rouble fell on Tuesday, compensating for overperfomance
the day before. At 0745 GMT it was down 0.4 percent to 36.47
against the dollar and 0.4 percent to 50.77
against the rouble. It was down 0.5 percent to
42.93 against a dollar-euro basket.
"Yesterday, the rouble appreciated a lot and this morning it
is surrendering some of its gains," said Maxim Korovin, forex
analyst at VTB Capital. "Yesterday, the rouble over-performed
the rest of the emerging-market FX universe by around one
percent."
The central bank announced that on March 14 it had spent
$4.4 billion in forex market interventions, an indication of the
heavy selling pressure on the rouble. It has spent $22.1 billion
to defend the rouble since the beginning of March.
Russian oil company Rosneft denied a report in the newspaper
Kommersant that the company was planning to raise $66 billion in
rouble bonds to refinance its foreign debts, in response to
threats of western sanctions.
"The publication is using unverified information and treats
non-existent decisions as fact," Rosneft said.
Refinancing of foreign debts by Russian companies through
rouble bond issues would further depress the rouble and domestic
bond prices. Analysts were doubtful that such plans could be
implemented quickly.
"I'm not sure all those plans would be realised - they would
be subject to market conditions - so I would refrain from
drawing any implications for the FX market for now," said VTB
Capital's Korovin.
(additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Elena Orekhova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and Larry King)