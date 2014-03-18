* Russian stock index up 1.5-2 pct, react positively to
Putin speech
* Putin says Crimea to unite with Russia, but no need for
further division of Ukraine
* Rouble reverses earlier losses after Putin speech
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian shares extended gains
on Tuesday and the rouble rallied after President Vladimir Putin
said Russia had no need for any further division of Ukraine and
investors doubted the likelihood of tough western sanctions.
At 1315 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
up 1.9 percent to 1,308 points. The dollar-denominated RTS
had risen 1.6 percent to 1,133 points.
In a pugnacious address to the Russian parliament, Putin
lashed out at the West for its policies in Ukraine and other
countries, and defended Russia's plan to absorb Crimea.
But investors appeared most interested in signals about
Russia's intentions towards the rest of Ukraine. Stock indexes
gained 0.5-1 percent after Putin said Russia had no need for
further division in Ukraine.
Unrest in eastern cities has heightened fears that Russia
could intervene further, which would in turn provoke tougher
western sanctions.
Vladimir Osakovskiy, chief Russia economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, said most investors did not believe that
the annexation of Crimea was enough to provoke tough western
sanctions that would damage the Russian economy.
"Some people are actually starting to position for a fading
of political risks," he said.
"The whole issue boils down to what kind of sanctions we are
going to face. Given that the general perception is that the
sanctions will be rather limited, why worry?"
However, some are concerned that Russia's annexation of
Crimea, in defiance of western warnings, could be enough to
provoke much more serious sanctions that would harm Russian
companies and the economy.
"The market has got all bulled up on the back of Putin's
speech which in effect gives the green light for the Russian
annexation of Crimea," said Standard Bank strategist Tim Ash in
an emailed comment.
"I am still minded to think that this crisis is far from
over yet, and that the U.S., if not the Europeans, will respond
more effectively over the next few days/weeks with additional
measures which might grate with the Russian administration and
markets."
Oleg Dushin, chief analyst at Zerich Capital, said the rise
in Russian stocks may also reflect patriotic sentiment among
Russian investors fired up by Putin's speech.
"In general I think the market was positive about Putin's
speech - it wasn't just the declaration that we don't intend to
further divide Ukraine," he said.
"The market is celebrating the victory in the post-Soviet
space: Russia can defend its interests."
"We of course are seeing some sales, but I still don't see
any mass demand," said Alexander Zalko, head of institutional
sales at Finam. "You have the impression that the most
interesting is still ahead."
ROUBLE RALLY
The rouble also rallied after Putin's comments, reversing
sizeable falls earlier in the day.
At 1315 GMT it was up 0.1 percent to 36.30 against the
dollar and 0.1 percent to 50.47 against the
rouble. It was up 0.1 percent to 42.76 against a
dollar-euro basket.
The central bank announced that on March 14 it had spent
$4.4 billion in forex market interventions, an indication of the
heavy selling pressure on the rouble. It has spent $22.1 billion
to defend the rouble since the beginning of March.
Russian oil company Rosneft denied a report in the
newspaper Kommersant that the company was planning to raise $66
billion in rouble bonds to refinance its foreign debts, in
response to threats of western sanctions.
"The publication is using unverified information and treats
non-existent decisions as fact," Rosneft said.
Refinancing of foreign debts by Russian companies through
rouble bond issues would further depress the rouble and domestic
bond prices. Analysts were doubtful that such plans could be
implemented quickly.
"I'm not sure all those plans would be realised - they would
be subject to market conditions - so I would refrain from
drawing any implications for the FX market for now," said Maxim
Korovin, forex analyst at VTB Capital.
