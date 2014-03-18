* Russian stock index up 1.5-2 pct, react positively to Putin speech

* Putin says Crimea to unite with Russia, but no need for further division of Ukraine

* Rouble reverses earlier losses after Putin speech (Adds reaction to Putin speech, comments)

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, March 18 Russian shares extended gains on Tuesday and the rouble rallied after President Vladimir Putin said Russia had no need for any further division of Ukraine and investors doubted the likelihood of tough western sanctions.

At 1315 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.9 percent to 1,308 points. The dollar-denominated RTS had risen 1.6 percent to 1,133 points.

In a pugnacious address to the Russian parliament, Putin lashed out at the West for its policies in Ukraine and other countries, and defended Russia's plan to absorb Crimea.

But investors appeared most interested in signals about Russia's intentions towards the rest of Ukraine. Stock indexes gained 0.5-1 percent after Putin said Russia had no need for further division in Ukraine.

Unrest in eastern cities has heightened fears that Russia could intervene further, which would in turn provoke tougher western sanctions.

Vladimir Osakovskiy, chief Russia economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said most investors did not believe that the annexation of Crimea was enough to provoke tough western sanctions that would damage the Russian economy.

"Some people are actually starting to position for a fading of political risks," he said.

"The whole issue boils down to what kind of sanctions we are going to face. Given that the general perception is that the sanctions will be rather limited, why worry?"

However, some are concerned that Russia's annexation of Crimea, in defiance of western warnings, could be enough to provoke much more serious sanctions that would harm Russian companies and the economy.

"The market has got all bulled up on the back of Putin's speech which in effect gives the green light for the Russian annexation of Crimea," said Standard Bank strategist Tim Ash in an emailed comment.

"I am still minded to think that this crisis is far from over yet, and that the U.S., if not the Europeans, will respond more effectively over the next few days/weeks with additional measures which might grate with the Russian administration and markets."

Oleg Dushin, chief analyst at Zerich Capital, said the rise in Russian stocks may also reflect patriotic sentiment among Russian investors fired up by Putin's speech.

"In general I think the market was positive about Putin's speech - it wasn't just the declaration that we don't intend to further divide Ukraine," he said.

"The market is celebrating the victory in the post-Soviet space: Russia can defend its interests."

"We of course are seeing some sales, but I still don't see any mass demand," said Alexander Zalko, head of institutional sales at Finam. "You have the impression that the most interesting is still ahead."

ROUBLE RALLY

The rouble also rallied after Putin's comments, reversing sizeable falls earlier in the day.

At 1315 GMT it was up 0.1 percent to 36.30 against the dollar and 0.1 percent to 50.47 against the rouble. It was up 0.1 percent to 42.76 against a dollar-euro basket.

The central bank announced that on March 14 it had spent $4.4 billion in forex market interventions, an indication of the heavy selling pressure on the rouble. It has spent $22.1 billion to defend the rouble since the beginning of March.

Russian oil company Rosneft denied a report in the newspaper Kommersant that the company was planning to raise $66 billion in rouble bonds to refinance its foreign debts, in response to threats of western sanctions.

"The publication is using unverified information and treats non-existent decisions as fact," Rosneft said.

Refinancing of foreign debts by Russian companies through rouble bond issues would further depress the rouble and domestic bond prices. Analysts were doubtful that such plans could be implemented quickly.

"I'm not sure all those plans would be realised - they would be subject to market conditions - so I would refrain from drawing any implications for the FX market for now," said Maxim Korovin, forex analyst at VTB Capital.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (additional reporting by Olga Popova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Ralph Boulton)