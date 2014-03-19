* Rouble gains as investors close long positions
* Currency has rallied since Putin speech on Tues
* Stock market cautious on uncertainty about West's plans
(Adds latest prices, comments)
MOSCOW, March 19 The Russian rouble strengthened
for a second day on Wednesday to reach a two-week high after
investors started closing long positions in the dollar taken
during the recent escalation of the crisis in Crimea.
At 1525 GMT, the rouble traded 0.7 percent stronger against
the dollar at 35.97 and 0.9 percent firmer at
50.0 against the euro. This left it 0.8 percent
firmer against the dollar-euro basket at 42.29.
The rouble, which hit record lows on Monday on concerns over
the economic fallout of Russia's standoff with the West over
Ukraine, has rallied since Russian President Vladimir Putin
indicated in a speech on Tuesday that Moscow had no plans to
seize other parts of Ukraine beyond Crimea.
"Why shouldn't the rouble appreciate now? Tensions over
Crimea had resulted in huge amounts of foreign currencies being
purchased from the central bank and now these positions are
being unloaded," said a trader at a large Western bank.
The central bank has spent almost $23 billion on defending
the rouble since Putin declared on March 3 that Russia had the
right to invade Ukraine to defend Russian-speakers there if
needed.
VTB Capital analysts said the rouble has lagged other
emerging market currencies by about 9 percent so far this year,
depressed by political risk.
"If the dust settles (over Ukraine), the rouble has plenty
of room for appreciation, especially given the exporters' offer
has been thin so far," the analysts wrote in a note.
Russian exporters need to convert foreign currency revenues
each month to pay a series of taxes.
Investors in the stock market, however, were far more
cautious due to lingering uncertainty about whether the West
will step up its response to Russia's annexation of Crimea.
That pushed down Russian shares, halting a two-day rally.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5
percent at 1,155.8 points while the rouble-traded MICEX
lost 1.3 percent to 1,319.1 points, both giving up their
early-session gains.
"Investors took a wait-and-see position because the reaction
of the U.S. and the European authorities to Putin's speech
yesterday is not clear yet," said Sofia Kirsanova, an analyst at
Raiffeisen Capital in Moscow.
"At the same time, domestic and foreign businesses are
seriously worried about the (conflict) between governments and
actively discuss the possible consequences of economic sanctions
against Russia."
Andrew Cole, Investment Director of the Global Multi Asset
Group at Baring Asset Management, said in a note that the
situation was still in flux and markets tended to be driven much
more by politics than fundamentals.
"And while we foresee a number of risk areas related to the
situation, we do not expect that the situation heralds the
return of a new Cold War," he said.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)