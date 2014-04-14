MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's stock market fell and
the rouble weakened in early trading on Monday after tension
escalated in Ukraine over the weekend.
At 0633 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
down 1.2 percent to 1,346 points, while the dollar-denominated
RTS index fell 1.9 percent to 1,178 points.
"The escalation sharply increases risks of an all-out civil
war in Ukraine," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts in
a research note. "Even though it is still not our baseline
scenario, the entire development is clearly negative for the
market (and raises) renewed fears of another wave of sanctions
from the West."
The rouble was 1 percent weaker at 36 against the dollar
and 0.7 percent weaker at 49.83 against the euro.
(Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Jason Bush)