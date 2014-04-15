MOSCOW, April - Russian stocks were steady on Tuesday after substantial falls in the previous session with investors waiting to see whether the next developments in Ukraine's political crisis would be military or diplomatic.

By 0700 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.1 at 1,346 points, after a 1.2 percent drop on Monday, while the dollar-denominated RTS was flat at 1,180 points, having started the week with a 2 percent fall.

In the absence of further military developments, Russian markets are awaiting talks on Thursday between Russia, Ukraine, the EU and the United States after pro-Russian militants seized government buildings in eastern Ukraine at the weekend.

"As far as the Russian market is concerned, here all attention is on events in eastern Ukraine, and in particular on possible military operations in the region," Uralsib Capital analysts said in a morning note.

The Ukrainian government has not followed up on threats to use force against the rebels, despite the expiry of a Monday morning deadline to disarm.

"For now there are no reasons for strong movements on the market, and in the near future a certain period of quiet is possible in anticipation of the four-way meeting about the Ukrainian question on April 17," Dmitry Kulikov, chief equity analyst at Olma brokerage, said in a morning note.

The rouble was also little changed, edging up at the start of the monthly tax season that boosts demand for roubles.

The currency rose 0.07 percent to 35.96 against the dollar and 0.13 percent to 49.68 against the euro. .

It gained 0.15 percent to 42.11 against the dollar-euro basket.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Louise Ireland)