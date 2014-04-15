(Adds details on Ukraine situation, updates prices)

MOSCOW, April - Russian stocks plummeted on Tuesday amid signs the turmoil in Ukraine may escalate into full-fledged combat that could drag in Russia.

At 1445 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 2.6 percent to 1,309 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 3.3 percent to 1,141 points.

The indexes had been flat in early trading. They slid as evidence mounted of military activity in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has vowed to crack down on pro-Russian militants.

Stocks slid further towards evening after reports of shooting in the town of Kramatorsk. Ukraine's defence ministry said that a "special operation" was underway in the town.

Earlier, Russia said that Ukraine was on the brink of civil war, as Kiev announced that an "anti-terrorist operation" had already begun.

"Market players are, as before, worried that Russia could send troops into eastern Ukraine if Kiev begins an anti-terrorist operation," said an equity salesman at a large Russian investment company.

Western governments have accused Russia of inciting the unrest in eastern Ukraine and warned of tougher sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine or fails to take steps to ease the tension.

The rouble, which had been steady for most of the day, also fell sharply in the evening following the reports of fighting in Ukraine.

The currency fell 0.4 percent to 36.14 against the dollar and 0.5 percent to 49.97 against the euro. .

It fell 0.4 percent to 42.33 against the dollar-euro basket.

