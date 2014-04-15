(Adds details on Ukraine situation, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April - Russian stocks plummeted on Tuesday amid
signs the turmoil in Ukraine may escalate into full-fledged
combat that could drag in Russia.
At 1445 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
down 2.6 percent to 1,309 points. The dollar-denominated RTS
index had fallen 3.3 percent to 1,141 points.
The indexes had been flat in early trading. They slid as
evidence mounted of military activity in eastern Ukraine, where
Kiev has vowed to crack down on pro-Russian militants.
Stocks slid further towards evening after reports of
shooting in the town of Kramatorsk. Ukraine's defence ministry
said that a "special operation" was underway in the town.
Earlier, Russia said that Ukraine was on the brink of civil
war, as Kiev announced that an "anti-terrorist operation" had
already begun.
"Market players are, as before, worried that Russia could
send troops into eastern Ukraine if Kiev begins an
anti-terrorist operation," said an equity salesman at a large
Russian investment company.
Western governments have accused Russia of inciting the
unrest in eastern Ukraine and warned of tougher sanctions
against Russia if it invades Ukraine or fails to take steps to
ease the tension.
The rouble, which had been steady for most of the day, also
fell sharply in the evening following the reports of fighting in
Ukraine.
The currency fell 0.4 percent to 36.14 against the dollar
and 0.5 percent to 49.97 against the euro.
.
It fell 0.4 percent to 42.33 against the dollar-euro basket.
