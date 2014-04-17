MOSCOW, April 17 Moscow shares opened higher on Thursday, but strong moves were unlikely while investors awaited news from Geneva talks to ease the Ukrainian crisis and from President Vladimir Putin's televised call-in with the nation.

By 0643 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.29 percent at 1,169 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.8 percent to 1,333.

The broad emerging markets index was trading 0.2 percent higher, capitalising on dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve and an upbeat economic assessment of the American economy.

"External background is moderately favourable, but strong movements in early trade unlikely," Dmitry Lobanov, deputy head of trading at Olma investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note.

"Market participants will be waiting for the outcome of the four-side meeting in Geneva."

Foreign policy chiefs from Russia, Ukraine, United States and the European Union are to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, where the interior minister said three pro-Russian separatists were killed in a shooting near the Azov Sea overnight.

Analysts at Rossiyski Capital see trading at MICEX oscillating between 1,300 and 1,350 points on Thursday.

Putin will hold his annual live phone-in from 0800 GMT, answering questions from Russians about politics, the economy and social life, as well as the international situation.

The Russian currency, which gained 0.5 percent versus the dollar the previous session, was little changed early on Thursday. It was up 0.1 percent against the greenback at 35.96 and down 0.1 percent versus the euro at 49.79 .

This has left it virtually unchanged at 42.12 against the euro-dollar basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

"The rouble correction (on Wednesday) looks mild compared to the previous pressure, as the performance gap between the rouble and the average EM FX index remained near 10 percent," economists at VTB Capital wrote in a note.

"Higher crude oil prices helped the rouble to strengthen, but Ukraine remains top of the agenda."

Oil, Russia's main export, traded near a six-week high, with Brent crude holding above $109 a barrel.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)