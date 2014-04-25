* RTS, MICEX post their second worst trading week this year

* S&P cuts Russian sovereign currency ratings

* Central bank rate increase unable to stem rouble losses

By Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, April 25 Russian assets posted one of their worst trading weeks this year after the central bank unexpectedly hiked interest rates and a ratings agency cut the country's credit rating amid fears of more capital outflows over the Ukraine crisis.

At market close, the rouble-denominated RTS index was down 2.3 percent on the day and 6.6 percent on the week, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX lost 1.6 percent since the previous session and 5.3 percent since last Friday.

The indexes posted a worse weekly performance only once this year, in early March, after President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia's right to invade Ukraine, spurring massive capital outflow from Russian markets and the rouble currency.

The Standard & Poor's agency cut Russia's foreign currency ratings to just one notch above junk status and warned more could follow if tighter sanctions were imposed and capital flight continued unabated after some $64 billion fled Russia in the first quarter.

"Investors, if there are any left, got scared," said Evgeny Tereshchenko, a trader at Alfa Bank in Moscow. "People are getting rid of shares before the weekend."

Russia's largest lender Sberbank, whose share performance has been broadly used as a barometer of investors' attitude towards the country, was one of the biggest fallers, down 4.3 percent on the day and nearly 11 percent on the week.

"POSITIVE" RATE HIKE

Later in the day, the central bank raised its key lending rate by 50 basis points to curb inflation and stem capital flight, but that only briefly cushioned the rouble's losses.

"The central bank's policy rate hike is a positive surprise," Alexander Morozov, chief Russia economist at HSBC in Moscow, said in a note.

"Indeed, higher policy rates should help (in) getting inflation under control. Yet we think that negative market implications from the S&P's action (outweigh) the positive implications of the central bank's decision."

The rouble was 0.7 percent weaker versus the dollar at 36.02. It has now lost nearly 10 percent against the greenback this year.

Against the euro, the rouble traded 0.9 percent weaker on the day at 49.89. This left the rouble 0.8 percent weaker against the dollar-euro basket at 42.27 the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

The ratings downgrade and expectations of more Western sanctions over Moscow's stance in the Ukraine crisis pushed the prices of Russia's sovereign bonds broadly lower by around 1 percent and drove yields higher.

The yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 5.25 percent from 5.09 percent on Thursday, its highest since the fall of 2011.

"There was no panic selling," said a bond dealer at a major Russian bank.

The cut by S&P of Russia's sovereign currency ratings to "BBB-" from "BBB" could lead to a series of Russian companies and bond issuers already in the "BBB-" range losing their investment grade, analysts said.

"This factor will become an additional incentive for sales of such papers by foreign investors who often, based on their internal rules, cannot invest in that (junk) category," said Igor Golubev, head of fixed income strategy at Russia's Promsvyazbank.

"At the same time, bonds with direct involvement of the state in the (company's) capital, are likely to mostly retain their position in the investment grade."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Addtional reporting by Olga Popova and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)