MOSCOW May 26 Russian assets hit multi-month highs on Monday after the likely winner of Ukraine's presidential election promised dialogue with Moscow to end a conflict with pro-Russian rebels.

The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.8 percent at 1,450 points at 0725 GMT and the dollar-based RTS index rose 1.1 percent to 1,341 points, both hitting three-month highs.

The rouble touched four-month highs against the dollar and the euro.

"Investors are clearly expecting an easing of geopolitical tensions," said Oleg Shagov, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank. "A certain amount of uncertainty has been taken away after the Ukrainian presidential election."

Stocks and the rouble have now recouped the falls they incurred since President Vladimir Putin won parliamentary backing to send troops into Ukraine in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War.

Ukrainian exit polls gave Petro Poroshenko, a confectionery magnate with long experience in government, more than 55 percent of the vote on Sunday, well ahead of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in second place with just over 12 percent.

If his majority is confirmed by results on Monday, there will be no need for a runoff vote on June 15.

Investors will likely be reassured by Poroshenko's promise to seek a meeting with Putin to establish stability in eastern Ukraine.

"This (promise) gives the impression that a person has come to power who is capable of re-establishing the country's neutrality and working both with Russia and the European Union," said Roman Grinchenko, an Investcafe analyst.

The West had threatened a new wave of sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy if Moscow disrupted Sunday's election. U.S. President Barack Obama said the election should help unify Ukraine.

The rouble also benefited from the run-up to the end-of-month tax period, when Russian exporters convert part of their foreign currency holdings into roubles to pay taxes.

The rouble firmed 0.30 percent against the dollar-euro basket to 39.63 by 0725 GMT. It strengthened 0.28 percent against the dollar to 34.07 and 0.34 percent against the euro to 46.42.

Banks gained after Putin on Friday pledged to support major domestic lenders by giving them more capacity to advance loans. Banks will be able to convert subordinated loans to shares to allow them to expand opportunities in giving loans and to reduce the cost of credit, he said.

Russia's largest bank Sberbank was nearly 2 percent higher while its second largest, VTB, rose 1 percent.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Megan Davies, John Stonestreet)