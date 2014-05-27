(Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW May 27 Russian shares dived on Tuesday following an unprecedented attack by Ukrainian troops on armed pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

The rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 2.6 percent at 1,411 points at 1320 GMT and the dollar-based RTS index fell 3.2 percent to 1,292 points.

The rouble slipped from a near four-month high.

More than 50 pro-Russian rebels were killed in two days of fierce fighting in Donetsk after Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's newly-elected president, said he wanted to crush the revolt once and for all.

"It's clear President Poroshenko isn't striving for contact with the Russian leadership, and in the east of the country armed clashes are continuing. It's difficult for the market to go on rising," Andrei Yarnykh, an equities salesman at UBS, said.

Russian equities have rallied strongly in the past few weeks on some signs of an easing of tensions over Ukraine and a string of long-term deals signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to China. The MICEX is still up some 8 percent in May.

"The optimism has abruptly left our market. It's still early to talk about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. It seems we'll see a correction lower in June," Sergei Filchenkov, a salesman at Metropol, said.

On another point of conflict between Kiev and Moscow, there appeared to be no progress on Tuesday on ending a multibillion-dollar dispute over gas payments.

Also weighing on sentiment, Russia's No. 2 bank VTB reported a 98 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, reflecting the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis. VTB shares were down 3.2 percent.

In the currency markets, the rouble weakened 0.48 percent against the dollar-euro basket to 40.01 by 1320 GMT after Russian companies finished paying the mineral extraction tax to the state budget.

Commodities companies, which earn the bulk of their earnings in foreign currency, have to buy roubles in the run-up to the monthly tax deadline, supporting the rouble.

The Russian currency eased 0.6 percent against the dollar to 34.40 and 0.64 percent against the euro to 46.93.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Zlata Garasyuta, editing by Jason Bush and Jane Merriman)