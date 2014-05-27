(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW May 27 Russian shares dived on Tuesday
following an unprecedented attack by Ukrainian troops on armed
pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
The rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 2.6
percent at 1,411 points at 1320 GMT and the dollar-based RTS
index fell 3.2 percent to 1,292 points.
The rouble slipped from a near four-month high.
More than 50 pro-Russian rebels were killed in two days of
fierce fighting in Donetsk after Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's
newly-elected president, said he wanted to crush the revolt once
and for all.
"It's clear President Poroshenko isn't striving for contact
with the Russian leadership, and in the east of the country
armed clashes are continuing. It's difficult for the market to
go on rising," Andrei Yarnykh, an equities salesman at UBS,
said.
Russian equities have rallied strongly in the past few weeks
on some signs of an easing of tensions over Ukraine and a string
of long-term deals signed during President Vladimir Putin's
visit to China. The MICEX is still up some 8 percent in May.
"The optimism has abruptly left our market. It's still early
to talk about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. It seems
we'll see a correction lower in June," Sergei Filchenkov, a
salesman at Metropol, said.
On another point of conflict between Kiev and Moscow, there
appeared to be no progress on Tuesday on ending a
multibillion-dollar dispute over gas payments.
Also weighing on sentiment, Russia's No. 2 bank VTB
reported a 98 percent fall in first-quarter net
profit, reflecting the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis.
VTB shares were down 3.2 percent.
In the currency markets, the rouble weakened 0.48 percent
against the dollar-euro basket to 40.01 by 1320 GMT
after Russian companies finished paying the mineral extraction
tax to the state budget.
Commodities companies, which earn the bulk of their earnings
in foreign currency, have to buy roubles in the run-up to the
monthly tax deadline, supporting the rouble.
The Russian currency eased 0.6 percent against the dollar to
34.40 and 0.64 percent against the euro to 46.93.
