Russian shares opened lower on Tuesday after Ukraine's president
said he would renew offensive operations against pro-Russian
rebels in eastern Ukraine following the end of a ceasefire.
At 0605 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
down 0.8 percent at 1,464 points and the dollar-denominated RTS
fell 1.3 percent to 1,348 points.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who accuses Russia of
fanning violence in eastern Ukraine, dismissed Moscow's offers
to defuse the crisis, and blamed the rebels for failing to
follow a peace plan he had outlined.
The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament called on
Tuesday for a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Interfax news
agency reported.
The rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker
against the dollar at the opening.
Russia could face more sanctions from the United States and
European Union on top of existing asset freezes and visa bans
unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in
Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)