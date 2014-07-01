Russian shares opened lower on Tuesday after Ukraine's president said he would renew offensive operations against pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine following the end of a ceasefire.

At 0605 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.8 percent at 1,464 points and the dollar-denominated RTS fell 1.3 percent to 1,348 points.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who accuses Russia of fanning violence in eastern Ukraine, dismissed Moscow's offers to defuse the crisis, and blamed the rebels for failing to follow a peace plan he had outlined.

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament called on Tuesday for a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.

The rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker against the dollar at the opening.

Russia could face more sanctions from the United States and European Union on top of existing asset freezes and visa bans unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)