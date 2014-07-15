MOSCOW, July 15 Russian assets fell for the
second straight session on Tuesday on signs of renewed tension
in eastern Ukraine.
At 0630 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 0.7 percent to 1,352 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX
lost 0.5 percent to 1,475 points. Both fell more than 1
percent on Monday.
Ukraine accused Russian army officers on Monday of fighting
alongside separatists in the east of the country and said Moscow
was once more building up its troops on the joint border. The
United States accused Russia of providing armaments to rebels.
"Rising risk perception regarding Ukraine and stocks trading
ex-dividend ... were largely the cause" of the decline, analysts
at Sberbank Investment Research wrote in a morning note.
Top dividend companies are not due to pay out to
shareholders until late July-early August.
"Thus some short-term pressure on the rouble may be seen,"
Maxim Korovin, an analyst at VTB Capital Research, wrote in a
note to clients.
The rouble was down 0.1 percent against both the dollar
and the euro, trading at 34.37 and
46.77, respectively.
This left the rouble 0.1 percent weaker at 39.95 against the
dollar-euro basket that the central bank uses to guide
the currency's nominal exchange rate.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)