MOSCOW, July 15 Russian assets fell for the second straight session on Tuesday on signs of renewed tension in eastern Ukraine.

At 0630 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7 percent to 1,352 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX lost 0.5 percent to 1,475 points. Both fell more than 1 percent on Monday.

Ukraine accused Russian army officers on Monday of fighting alongside separatists in the east of the country and said Moscow was once more building up its troops on the joint border. The United States accused Russia of providing armaments to rebels.

"Rising risk perception regarding Ukraine and stocks trading ex-dividend ... were largely the cause" of the decline, analysts at Sberbank Investment Research wrote in a morning note.

Top dividend companies are not due to pay out to shareholders until late July-early August.

"Thus some short-term pressure on the rouble may be seen," Maxim Korovin, an analyst at VTB Capital Research, wrote in a note to clients.

The rouble was down 0.1 percent against both the dollar and the euro, trading at 34.37 and 46.77, respectively.

This left the rouble 0.1 percent weaker at 39.95 against the dollar-euro basket that the central bank uses to guide the currency's nominal exchange rate.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)