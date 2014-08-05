* RTS down 1.7 pct, MICEX down 1.5 pct

* Major international indexes may exclude Russian stocks

* Aeroflot falls 5.6 pct on Siberian flight ban plan (Adds quote, updates prices)

MOSCOW, Aug 5 - Fears that Russian shares may be excluded from international indexes because of Western sanctions over Ukraine helped drag prices lower on Tuesday in both dollars and roubles.

Moscow shares followed Asian stocks lower after a weak survey of service sector activity in China, a key export market for Russia.

At 1320 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.7 percent at 1,191 points, briefly touching a three-month low. Its rouble-based peer MICEX had fallen 1.5 percent to 1,358 points.

"The main factor is the continuation of the uncertainty about the situation in eastern Ukraine, and rumours that huge indexes such as FTSE and MSCI Barra will exclude Russian stocks," said Geldy Soyunov, a senior analyst at Alfa Bank.

MSCI said on Thursday it was opening world and emerging- market stock indexes that exclude Russia. Other major index compilers may follow suit. MSCI also said it was consulting with investors over deleting sanctions-hit VTB from its Russia index.

Adjusting the indexes to exclude Russian companies affected by sanctions would enable funds tracking those indexes to avoid investing in those firms.

On Monday, Russian investment bank VTB Capital said FTSE was considering excluding Russia's two major banks, Sberbank and VTB, from its benchmark stock indexes.

Media reports that Russia may retaliate against Western sanctions by banning European airlines from flying over Siberia, a source of royalties for Aeroflot, hit shares in the Russian airline, which was down 5.9 percent on Tuesday.

The rouble weakened in thin trading against both the dollar and the euro.

It was 0.35 percent weaker at 35.90 against the dollar and 0.09 percent weaker at 48.06 against the euro , leaving it 0.21 percent weaker at 41.37 against the dollar-euro basket.

"Investors are still rather cautious on Russian assets and also on the risks of a worsening of the geopolitical situation. Against this backdrop, it's rather difficult to count on the rouble strengthening," said Alexei Egorov, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Larry King)