* RTS down 1.7 pct, MICEX down 1.5 pct
* Major international indexes may exclude Russian stocks
* Aeroflot falls 5.6 pct on Siberian flight ban plan
MOSCOW, Aug 5 - Fears that Russian shares may be excluded
from international indexes because of Western sanctions over
Ukraine helped drag prices lower on Tuesday in both dollars and
roubles.
Moscow shares followed Asian stocks lower after a weak
survey of service sector activity in China, a key export market
for Russia.
At 1320 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 1.7 percent at 1,191 points, briefly touching a three-month
low. Its rouble-based peer MICEX had fallen 1.5 percent
to 1,358 points.
"The main factor is the continuation of the uncertainty
about the situation in eastern Ukraine, and rumours that huge
indexes such as FTSE and MSCI Barra will exclude Russian
stocks," said Geldy Soyunov, a senior analyst at Alfa Bank.
MSCI said on Thursday it was opening world and emerging-
market stock indexes that exclude Russia. Other major index
compilers may follow suit. MSCI also said it was consulting with
investors over deleting sanctions-hit VTB from its Russia index.
Adjusting the indexes to exclude Russian companies affected
by sanctions would enable funds tracking those indexes to avoid
investing in those firms.
On Monday, Russian investment bank VTB Capital said FTSE was
considering excluding Russia's two major banks, Sberbank
and VTB, from its benchmark stock indexes.
Media reports that Russia may retaliate against Western
sanctions by banning European airlines from flying over Siberia,
a source of royalties for Aeroflot, hit shares in the
Russian airline, which was down 5.9 percent on Tuesday.
The rouble weakened in thin trading against both the dollar
and the euro.
It was 0.35 percent weaker at 35.90 against the dollar
and 0.09 percent weaker at 48.06 against the euro
, leaving it 0.21 percent weaker at 41.37
against the dollar-euro basket.
"Investors are still rather cautious on Russian assets and
also on the risks of a worsening of the geopolitical situation.
Against this backdrop, it's rather difficult to count on the
rouble strengthening," said Alexei Egorov, an analyst at
Promsvyazbank.
