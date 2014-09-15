(Adds comments, writes through)
By Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russia's rouble fell to a record
low against the dollar on Monday, as Russian companies made
payments on foreign debt, oil prices dropped and markets came to
expect the central bank would not intervene to defend the
currency.
Russian assets took a beating last week after the United
States and European Union imposed new sanctions over Moscow's
role in the separatist conflict in Ukraine. That further limited
access to foreign capital for some of Russia's top companies.
In the first hour of trading on Monday, the rouble fell to a
new low of 38.00 roubles per dollar, its fifth record low since
late last month.
By 1405 GMT, it had extended losses to trade 1.07 percent
weaker against the dollar at 38.18 and 0.96
percent lower at 49.42 versus the euro. That left
the rouble 1.02 percent weaker at 43.24 against the dollar-euro
basket.
Russian companies have around $20 billion in foreign debt
payments due in September, said Alexander Golovtsov, chief
analyst at UralSib Asset Management. Those obligations mean
companies must sell roubles to buy foreign currency to service
their debt.
"When the central bank isn't taking part in trades, this has
a strong effect," Golovtsov said.
Emerging-market currencies such as the rouble are feeling
the heat as markets move up their estimate of when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates, making
lower-risk assets more attractive.
Adding to pressure on the rouble, global oil benchmark Brent
slumped to a more than two-year low on Monday after
China reported lacklustre economic data. China is the world's
top energy consumer, and the prospect of its economy slowing
raised doubts about the outlook for oil demand amid abundant
global supplies.
Russia relies on oil and gas for about two-thirds of exports
and half of federal budget revenues.
Moscow-listed shares also fell on Monday, hurt by the expiry
of futures contracts on Russian shares and indices, as well as
the latest U.S. sanctions, which were viewed as tougher than
expected as they targeted private as well as state-owned firms.
Top lender Sberbank - seen as a barometer for the
wider Russian economy - was down 1.3 percent after being
included in the U.S. sanctions. The dollar-denominated RTS index
slid 1.7 percent to 1,193 points, while its rouble-based
peer MICEX traded 0.7 percent lower at 1,447 points.
ROUBLE FREE FLOAT
The Russian central bank aims to move to a freely floating
rouble next year, and it cut short a recent cycle of rate hikes
by leaving its key interest rate on hold at a regular meeting on
Friday.
The bank said current monetary conditions set the basis for
inflation to decline in the medium term, leading market
participants to believe the bank will not significantly support
the rouble as long as its mid-term inflation goals are within
reach.
The rouble has weakened about 15 percent against the U.S.
currency this year, feeding already high inflation, which was
running at an annualised 7.6 percent in August, well above the
central bank's official 5 percent target for this year.
The rouble might fall further over the coming week, VTB
Capital foreign exchange analyst Maxim Korovin said, noting that
rates for Russian companies looking to park their foreign
currency holdings at the central bank remain low, reflecting
weak demand.
An added worry for investors is President Vladimir Putin's
warning that Russia is considering how to retaliate for the
latest round of Western sanctions. After earlier sanctions,
Russia banned food imports from many Western countries. This
time, possible retaliation might include a ban on car imports
and on flights over Russian territory for Western airlines.
Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday the latest Western
sanctions are credit-negative for Russia as they exert pressure
on the economy's long-term growth potential and may undermine
its fiscal and external position.
In more gloomy news for Russia's stuttering economy,
official data showed on Monday that Russia's industrial output
slowed in August and was flat in year-on-year terms,
undershooting analysts' forecasts.
